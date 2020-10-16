35 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Uber on the hunt for strategic alternatives for Uber Elevate

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Uber is seeking strategic alternatives for its Uber Elevate business, including strategic partnerships or a partial sale, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: This reflects Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's obsession with achieving profitability, as evidenced by partial sales of Uber's money-losing freight and self-driving units. A company spokesman declined comment.

The bottom line: Uber Elevate's goal is to develop a network of self-driving taxis, with its website suggesting a launch year of 2023.

  • It also had a helicopter service running in New York City, but suspended those operations during the pandemic. At last check, the unit had around 80 employees.

Jonathan Swan
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's advisers brace for loss, point fingers

Three senior Trump advisers who recently talked to campaign manager Bill Stepien walked away believing he thinks they will lose.

The big picture: The Trump campaign is filled with internal blaming and pre-spinning of a potential loss, accelerating a dire mood that's driven by a daily barrage of bleak headlines, campaign and White House officials tell me.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Billionaire philanthropist Robert Smith's tax fraud roils Vista Equity

Robert Smith's admission to tax fraud has done more than just cost him a whopping $140 million. It's also roiled Vista Equity Partners, the private equity firm he founded and leads, with some insiders and limited partners feeling they were misled (or left in the dark) about the extent of Smith's legal troubles.

Behind the scenes: Smith called a virtual meeting of Vista's managing directors and other top staffers on Wednesday, to discuss details of his settlement. A source says he called the overall experience "humbling" and that he regretted the "undue burden" that his actions had put on others, including some Vista colleagues.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Trump says he doesn't remember being tested before first debate — Christie says he was in ICU, admits he was "wrong not to wear mask" at White House.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. Business: Employment gains are reversing course.
  5. Education: What colleges have learned.
  6. World: The second wave strikes a fractured U.K.
