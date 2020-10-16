Uber is seeking strategic alternatives for its Uber Elevate business, including strategic partnerships or a partial sale, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: This reflects Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's obsession with achieving profitability, as evidenced by partial sales of Uber's money-losing freight and self-driving units. A company spokesman declined comment.

The bottom line: Uber Elevate's goal is to develop a network of self-driving taxis, with its website suggesting a launch year of 2023.