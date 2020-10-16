Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios
Uber is seeking strategic alternatives for its Uber Elevate business, including strategic partnerships or a partial sale, Axios has learned from multiple sources.
Why it matters: This reflects Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's obsession with achieving profitability, as evidenced by partial sales of Uber's money-losing freight and self-driving units. A company spokesman declined comment.
The bottom line: Uber Elevate's goal is to develop a network of self-driving taxis, with its website suggesting a launch year of 2023.
- It also had a helicopter service running in New York City, but suspended those operations during the pandemic. At last check, the unit had around 80 employees.