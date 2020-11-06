Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Uber CEO talks exporting Prop 22 after mixed earnings report

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Uber is looking to export to other states the newly voter-approved policy that will let it continue to treat its drivers as contractors and not employees, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on an analyst call after the company posted mixed third-quarter results Thursday.

The big picture: Uber and Lyft helped lead a $200 million campaign to convince Californians to vote for Proposition 22, which they did overwhelmingly Tuesday. Uber now wants to "have dialog with governments and other states" on enacting similar arrangements, Khosrowshahi said.

What they're saying: "On Prop. 22 for now, what we are really focused on is making sure that we do everything we can to get the benefits that Prop. 22 promises to drivers as quickly as possible," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told analysts of the ballot measure, which promises some benefits to California drivers.

  • Yes, but: "It will result probably in a 5% type increase in order to cover the incremental benefits and much of it will be passed along to riders," CFO Nelson Chai added. "But we don't believe it will have a material impact when it comes to demand."

Meanwhile: Uber's Q3 results were a more mixed bag than the unalloyed victory the company saw in the passage of the ballot measure.

Between the lines: Uber has been hard-hit by the ongoing pandemic as people remain home, though it's been able to offset some business loss via its delivery arm.

By the numbers:

  • Loss per share: $0.62, compared to $0.65 expected, per Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $3.13 billion, compared to $3.20 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
  • Monthly active platform consumers: 78 million, down 24% year-over-year.
  • Gross bookings: 14.75 billion, down 10% year-over-year.
  • Uber Eats gross bookings: $8.55 billion, up 134% year-over-year.
  • Uber mobility gross bookings: $5.91 billion, down 53% year-over-year.

Uber's stock price dropped about 2% in after-hours trading.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Nov 4, 2020 - Economy & Business

California voters projected to back gig worker ballot measure

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

California's Proposition 22, the ballot measure backed by gig companies like Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and DoorDash to cement their drivers' status as independent contractors, is projected to pass, per NBC News and the Washington Post.

The big picture: The companies put about $200 million behind the measure after a new state law went into effect in January that would force them to classify their drivers as employees.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Nov 4, 2020 - Technology

California voters back data privacy ballot proposition

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Californians approved of a ballot proposition aimed at “fixing” loopholes in the California Consumer Privacy Act and beef up the enforcement resources available by setting up a new agency.

Why it matters: The CCPA, which took effect January 2019, has been closely watched by other states as a potential model for privacy legislation. But it’s also faced criticisms, including that it gives social media companies too many easy workarounds.

Zachary Basu
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Defiant Trump baselessly claims he was cheated as Biden nears victory

In remarks from the White House briefing room Thursday night, President Trump bragged of Republican victories in the House and Senate before baselessly claiming that widespread voter fraud has caused his lead in the presidential race to "miraculously" slip away.

Why it matters: As Trump spoke, mail-in ballots that overwhelmingly favor Joe Biden continued to thin his lead in the must-win state of Pennsylvania. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he will not need to win any of the other outstanding swing states.

