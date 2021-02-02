Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Uber buying booze delivery company Drizly for $1.1 billion

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Uber on Tuesday announced an agreement to buy Drizly, a Boston-based alcohol delivery startup, for $1.1 billion in cash and stock.

Why it matters: This could represent a strategic departure for Uber, in that Drizly doesn't hire delivery drivers itself. Instead, it provides the backend infrastructure for local liquor stores to provide their own delivery services.

  • Drizly co-founder and CEO Cory Rellas is expected to remain with Uber in an executive role.
  • The company experienced significant growth in 2020 due to the pandemic.

ROI: Drizly has raised $85 million in venture capital since being founded in 2012. Investors include Polaris Partners, Tiger Global and Avenir Growth Capital.

Go deeper

Lachlan Markay
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hawley rakes in grassroots cash after Capitol attack

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., attends the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

January was Sen. Josh Hawley's best fundraising month—by far—since his 2018 election, with a flood of small-dollar donations more than eclipsing the corporate cash he lost after leading an effort to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.

Why it matters: Corporate PACs cut ties with the Missouri Republican after the Capitol insurrection that followed the Hawley-led gambit. But his grassroots fundraising bonanza in the weeks after shows the GOP base still firmly in Hawley's camp.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: U.S. charitable contributions soared during pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Americans gave generously to charity in 2019 and even more generously in the first half of 2020, according to data from the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: Data on giving from donor-advised funds, or DAFs, shows a 15.4% increase in total charitable donations in fiscal 2019, to $27.4 billion. In the first half of 2020, the pace of giving picked up further, with giving rising by 30% compared to a year previously.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
2 hours ago - Sports

Australian Open set to bring a slice of normalcy to the sports world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The 2021 Australian Open, which begins Monday, will be the most normal sporting event the world has seen in nearly a year.

Driving the news: Up to 30,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the two-week event, Victoria state sports minister Martin Pakula said this weekend.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow