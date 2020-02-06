1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Uber's 2019 Q4 was slightly better than analyst expectations

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

Uber posted its fourth quarter results on Thursday, slightly exceeding analyst expectations, giving its stock a small price bump after market close.

Why it matters: Uber has not only been under growing pressure to show it can turn a profit sooner than later, but the company is facing new regulations in California that threaten its classification of drivers as contractors, instead of employees.

By the numbers:

  • Revenue: $4.07 billion, compared to $4.06 billion expected by analysts.
  • Loss per share: $0.64 per share (excluding certain expenses), compared to $0.68 expected by analysts.
  • Gross bookings: $18.1 billion for Q4, up 28% from a year ago.
  • Monthly active platform consumers: 111 million, up 22% from a year ago.
  • Trips: 1.907 billion, up 28% from a year ago.

Go deeper: Uber rolls out changes to California ride-hailing in wake of new law

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Uber to stop operating in Colombia following court order

Photo: Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Uber will halt its operations in Colombia at the end of the month, after a judge found the transportation company violated the country's competition rules, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Uber is likely to look for ways to get back into Columbia, though this comes as a blow to a business that is trying to show investors it can turn a profit and continue growing, especially in regions like Latin America. Uber called the decision "arbitrary" in a statement, and said it violated its right to due process, per Reuters.

Go deeper: Uber rolls out changes to California ride-hailing in wake of new law

Keep ReadingArrowJan 10, 2020
Kia Kokalitcheva

Uber rolls out changes to California ride-hailing in wake of new law

Photo: Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

Uber is rolling out a number of changes to its ride-hailing service in California due to a new state law with stricter requirements to classify a worker as an independent contractor, according to a new customer email.

Why it matters: Uber has said it doesn't believe the law will force it to reclassify drivers because its core business is technology, not transportation, but it's unsurprising the company is taking steps to give (in practice and appearance) more autonomy to its drivers to protect itself.

Go deeperArrowJan 8, 2020
Kia Kokalitcheva

Uber sells India food delivery business to rival Zomato

Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Uber has agreed to sell its food delivery business in India to rival Zomato in an all-stock deal that gives Uber a 9.99% stake in the combined business.

Why it matters: Uber is under growing pressure from investors to figure out a path to profitability and cut loose anything that won't help it reach that goal.

Go deeperArrowJan 21, 2020