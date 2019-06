Barney Harford, chief operating officer, and Rebecca Messina, the chief marketing officer of Uber are stepping down from their posts and exiting the newly public company, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters, per Axios' Ina Fried: This is the most significant turnover since the early days of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, with Harford and Messina being the first of Khosrowshahi's executives to leave.