46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter labels Trump campaign tweet for misleading clip of Biden speech

Photo: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter on Monday labeled a tweet from the Trump campaign's "War Room" account "manipulated media" for posting a misleading clip of Joe Biden saying, "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America!"

Reality check: More context would have shown that Biden was quoting President Trump and Vice President Pence as saying, "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," during a speech in which the Democratic nominee was condemning violent protests and Trump's response to social unrest.

  • “Since they have no agenda or vision for a second term, Trump and Pence are running on this, and I find it fascinating. ‘You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.’ And what’s their proof? The violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America,” Biden said.

The big picture: This is not the first time a tweet associated with the president or his campaign has received the label. Twitter has taken a more direct stance in labeling political tweets as misinformation than other social media outlets, such as Facebook, ahead of the 2020 election.

What they're saying:

  • The Trump War Room later tweeted, "To all the triggered journalists who can't take a joke about their candidate, it's not our fault Joe Biden was dumb enough to say this on camera."
  • Symone Sanders, an adviser to the Biden campaign, responded to the tweet, "The Trump campaign manipulated a video from @JoeBiden’s speech today because they could not challenge the content of the speech. This is their game. They cannot and will not compete on the facts."

The state of play: This is the second tweet of the day associated with the president to receive the label.

  • White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino tweeted an altered video from a TV interview that made it appear as if Biden was falling asleep. The video was in fact from a 2011 interview with musician Harry Belafonte.
  • Belafonte reportedly told The New York Times, "They keep stooping lower and lower. A technical glitch in an interview I did nine years ago now becomes another one of their lies, more of their fake news. I beg every sane American — please vote them out. I knew many who gave their life for the right to vote. Never has it been so vital to exercise that right.”

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden condemns violence on all sides after deadly Portland shooting

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democratic nominee Joe Biden issued a statement unequivocally condemning violence on all sides after a man was fatally shot Saturday night during a clash between supporters of President Trump and anti-racism protesters.

Why it matters: As Biden prepares to address civil unrest this week, he is looking to set a marker for Trump and put the burden on him to speak to all sides on an issue that is roiling America and the presidential campaign.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to deliver remarks in Pittsburgh on Trump's America and vision for future

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on Aug. 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday to make an address "on whether voters feel safe" in President Trump's America and offer his vision for a "better future," his campaign said in a statement.

Of note: The Biden campaign's announcement Sunday comes one day after the New York Times reported that the former vice president would be making a trip to "condemn violence, and to note that chaos has unfolded" on Trump's watch.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows: "Most of Donald Trump's America is peaceful"

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows argued Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that "most of Donald Trump's America is peaceful" and that the violence that the Trump campaign has so frequently highlighted as part of its "law and order" message is in "Democrat cities."

Why it matters: One of the main themes of last week's Republican convention was that scenes of violent protests and crime are what America will look like under a Joe Biden administration. Biden shot back on Thursday, saying: "The violence we’re witnessing is happening under Donald Trump. Not me. It’s getting worse, and we know why."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow