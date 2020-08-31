Twitter on Monday labeled a tweet from the Trump campaign's "War Room" account "manipulated media" for posting a misleading clip of Joe Biden saying, "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America!"

Reality check: More context would have shown that Biden was quoting President Trump and Vice President Pence as saying, "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," during a speech in which the Democratic nominee was condemning violent protests and Trump's response to social unrest.

“Since they have no agenda or vision for a second term, Trump and Pence are running on this, and I find it fascinating. ‘You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.’ And what’s their proof? The violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America,” Biden said.

The big picture: This is not the first time a tweet associated with the president or his campaign has received the label. Twitter has taken a more direct stance in labeling political tweets as misinformation than other social media outlets, such as Facebook, ahead of the 2020 election.

The Trump War Room later tweeted, "To all the triggered journalists who can't take a joke about their candidate, it's not our fault Joe Biden was dumb enough to say this on camera."

Symone Sanders, an adviser to the Biden campaign, responded to the tweet, "The Trump campaign manipulated a video from @JoeBiden's speech today because they could not challenge the content of the speech. This is their game. They cannot and will not compete on the facts."

The state of play: This is the second tweet of the day associated with the president to receive the label.