Twitter's stock slump is about more than banning Trump

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Twitter shares fell by as much as 12% on Monday after the company announced it had permanently banned President Trump's account.

Between the lines: While many were quick to say the decline was blowback for the company's decision, the performance of other social media companies' stock prices suggests there's more to the story.

On the other side: Snapchat banned the president's account on Wednesday and has seen its stock price jump since, gaining 5.3% on Thursday, 0.6% on Friday and another 3% on Monday.

  • Since banning Trump from its platform Snapchat shares are up 9.2%.
  • Twitter's shares have fallen 9.5% over the same time period, despite not announcing a ban on Trump until Friday after the market closed.
  • Facebook's stock price has declined by about 2.5% during that period, but gained 2.1% on the day it announced it was banning Trump for at least the remainder of his time in office.

The big picture: Twitter's shares have been in decline since hitting a record high of $55.87 on Dec. 18.

  • Still, over the last year Twitter stock has risen by 47%.
  • Facebook's stock has gained around 20%, trailing the overall market.
  • Snapchat is up by 212%, almost entirely since announcing spectacular and unexpected earnings growth last year.

Go deeper

Sara FischerAshley Gold
Updated 20 hours ago - Technology

All the platforms that have banned or restricted Trump so far

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Platforms are rapidly removing Donald Trump’s account or accounts affiliated with pro-Trump violence and conspiracies, like QAnon and #StoptheSteal.

Go deeper (6 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tech broadens moves to muzzle the far right

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Twitter's decision Friday to kick President Trump off Twitter proved just the opening salvo in a broadening series of other consequential moves by tech companies cracking down on those who took part in or encouraged last week's insurrection at the Capitol.

Why it matters: The moves have renewed debate over how much power tech companies should have to decide whose content lives on the internet.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Washington Monument closed over threats to disrupt Biden inauguration

The Washington Monument surrounded by pro-Trump protesters on Wednesday. Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Monument will be closed through Jan. 24 in response to threats to disrupt President-elect Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, the National Park Service (NPS) announced on Monday.

The big picture: The closure comes after Wednesday's attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. NPS added that it may also "institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

