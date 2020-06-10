1 hour ago - Technology

Twitter and Square make Juneteenth a company holiday

A Juneteenth parade in Milwaukee in 2019. Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images for VIBE

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced Tuesday that Juneteenth would become a holiday for both companies.

Why it matters: The day — June 19 — marks the end of slavery in the United States in 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and told slaves there that they were free and that the Civil War had ended.

What he's saying: "Both Twitter and Square are making #Juneteenth (June 19th) a company holiday in the U.S., forevermore. A day for celebration, education, and connection," Dorsey tweeted.

  • "Countries and regions around the world have their own days to celebrate emancipation, and we will do the work to make those dates company holidays everywhere we are present," he added.

The big picture: 47 states recognize the date as a state holiday, but legislation to declare it a national holiday has repeatedly stalled in Congress, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Central banks worry their $25 trillion coronavirus stimulus isn't enough

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Having unloaded a historic arsenal of stimulus measures over the past three months, the world's central banks are doubling and tripling down on bond buying and policy easing even as the stock market booms and unemployment improves.

Why it matters: Many have credited the unprecedented surge of liquidity for the exceptionally fast rebound in capital markets — but with millions of workers and small business owners unable to take direct advantage of such programs, more action could further exacerbate the chasm between financial assets and the real economy.

Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

The rise of student-athlete activism

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Empowered by social media, college athletes are speaking out on social issues and driving the national conversation in ways their predecessors could only dream about.

Driving the news: It's not only superstars whose messages have been amplified. Just last week, a little-known Georgia Tech basketball player started a movement to make Election Day a universal off day for all 460,000 NCAA student athletes, and it's gaining momentum.

Jonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump aides despondent over Buffalo protester tweet

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

My phone blew up yesterday with texts from White House aides, current and former, who seemed at their wits' end over President Trump's tweet that the 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was rushed to the hospital after being shoved by police last week "could be an ANTIFA provocateur."

Why it matters: They rarely register the president's tweets anymore — let alone complain about them. This one felt different.

