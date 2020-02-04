Twitter sets high bar for taking down deepfakes

Details: Starting next month, Twitter will be working to identify media that, according to a Tuesday blog post, has been "significantly and deceptively altered or fabricated."

That includes deepfakes — digital forgeries that use AI to generate fake footage — as well as media that's been more crudely manipulated, such as by cropping out part of a video, changing its speed or dubbing in different audio.

Yes, but: The company only expects to delete manipulated content that's shared with the intention of deceiving people and, crucially, that's likely to cause harm. Per the blog post, examples of potential harm include:

"Threats to the physical safety of a person or group

Risk of mass violence or widespread civil unrest

Threats to the privacy or ability of a person or group to freely express themselves or participate in civic events, such as: stalking or unwanted and obsessive attention; targeted content that includes tropes, epithets, or material that aims to silence someone; voter suppression or intimidation"

Manipulated media that doesn't fit all criteria for removal may be:

labeled as misleading;

affixed with a warning that people see if they try to like or retweet it;

and/or get algorithmically downranked so that, for instance, it doesn't show up in users' content recommendations.

For the record: Those criteria mean the viral video of Pelosi that had been slowed down to make her seem drunk would be labeled but not removed under the new policy, Twitter's head of site integrity Yoel Roth said on a press call.

The bottom line: Twitter is going noticeably further with its monitoring plans than Facebook, which announced last month that it would only be banning deepfakes and leaving less sophisticated fakery alone. But critics of how tech has handled misinformation likely won't be satisfied, since the hard ban will probably rarely apply.

What's next: Twitter will start enforcing the policy March 5. To identify manipulated media, it will draw on assistance from crowd-sourced content reports as well as outside partners.

Launch partners for the policy are Witness; Paul Barrett, deputy director of NYU's Stern Center for Business and Human Rights; and the Oxford Reuters Institute, a Twitter spokesperson told Axios.

