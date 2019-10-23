By the numbers: Nearly 40% of users with public accounts tweeted at least once about national politics over the June 2018 through June 2019 study period.

Those with strongly negative views of Trump generate 80% of all tweets from U.S. adults and 72% of all tweets on national politics. They're also overrepresented on Twitter compared to the general public.

Those who strongly approve of the president produce 11% of all tweets from U.S. adults and 25% of all tweets on national politics. Similarly, they're underrepresented on Twitter compared to the general public.

The state of play: Those who tweet about politics — on either side of the spectrum — are more likely to be actively involved in political activities.

The platform is also susceptible to an echo chamber effect. 37% of Twitter users they say they follow a mix of political views, but a quarter follow mostly users that match their views. Only 4% say they mostly follow users with different political views.

Methodology: A total of 2,427 respondents with public Twitter accounts participated in the survey; collectively, they produced more than 1.1 million tweets over the course of June 10, 2018-June 9, 2019.

