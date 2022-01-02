Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account permanently suspended for COVID misinformation

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the U.S. Capitol in June. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Twitter permanently suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account on Sunday, for "repeated violations" of the platform's COVID misinformation policy.
Why it matters: The Georgia Republican is an outspoken critic of coronavirus-related mitigation measures and has posted a slew of false and misleading tweets concerning the virus throughout the pandemic.
- Greene's Twitter account had previously been suspended in July for publishing incorrect information on COVID vaccinations and wearing face masks during the pandemic.
- Twitter utilizes a strike system to gauge consequences when a user violates the misinformation policy, with five or more strikes resulting in permanent suspension.
Of note: While the Georgia Republican primarily uses her personal account (@mtgreenee), she does retain access to her official congressional account (@RepMTG).
What they're saying: "We permanently suspended the account ... for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in an emailed statement to Axios.
- "We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations," it continued.
Greene did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on the Twitter suspension
The big picture: Twitter announced that it was escalating enforcement action on pandemic misinformation over repeated violations of its policy last year, including a 12-hour suspension.
- Some conservative lawmakers and media figures have complained that Big Tech companies intentionally censor their viewpoints and use this argument in their push for regulation.