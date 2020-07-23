Twitter says hackers accessed DMs during mass attack

Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Twitter announced that hackers were able to access the direct messages of 36 of 130 targeted accounts, including an elected official in the Netherlands, as part of a mass hack that targeted notable figures on July 15.
Why it matters: Wednesday's announcement shows that hackers retrieved sensitive information from more than eight accounts that had their full information downloaded. Twitter said it is still unaware whether more accounts’ direct messages were accessed.
- Twitter declined to comment to Axios on how many verified users were among the 36 people whose messages were accessed. It previously said no verified accounts were among those that had their full information downloaded.