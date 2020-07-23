48 mins ago - Technology

Twitter says hackers accessed DMs during mass attack

Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitter announced that hackers were able to access the direct messages of 36 of 130 targeted accounts, including an elected official in the Netherlands, as part of a mass hack that targeted notable figures on July 15.

Why it matters: Wednesday's announcement shows that hackers retrieved sensitive information from more than eight accounts that had their full information downloaded. Twitter said it is still unaware whether more accounts’ direct messages were accessed.

  • Twitter declined to comment to Axios on how many verified users were among the 36 people whose messages were accessed. It previously said no verified accounts were among those that had their full information downloaded.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Jul 22, 2020 - Technology

Twitter launches crackdown on QAnon

Photo: Fabian Strauch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Twitter announced on Tuesday a sweeping crackdown against accounts pushing content related to far-right conspiracy theory movement QAnon.

Why it matters: The move comes as Twitter has been increasingly aggressive in taking action against those using its service to spread misinformation, Axios' Ina Fried writes. The company has prioritized aiming enforcement actions at material that could lead to real-world harm.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Jul 21, 2020 - World

U.S. charges Chinese hackers for targeting COVID-19 research

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A federal grand jury has returned an 11-count indictment against two Chinese hackers for a "sweeping global computer intrusion campaign" that began over 10 years ago and recently targeted companies developing coronavirus vaccines and treatments, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's believed to be the first time the U.S. government has charged foreign hackers with targeting coronavirus research, according to AP.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 15,077,182 — Total deaths: 620,257 — Total recoveries — 8,588,757Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 8 p.m. ET: 3,955,860 — Total deaths: 142,942 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Politics: Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it" — Nearly 3,500 health officials defend Fauci in open letter to Trump.
  4. Economy: Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefitsAnother stimulus may not be enough.
  5. States: Texas governor's net coronavirus approval rating falls 21 points as cases surge — California breaks record with over 12,000 new cases.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow