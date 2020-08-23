2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter flags Trump tweet about mail drop boxes for violating election rules

Twitter flagged a tweet by President Trump on Sunday that claimed, without evidence, that mail drop boxes are a "voter security disaster" and are "not Covid sanitized."

Driving the news: "We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting," Twitter said in a statement.

  • "Per our policies, this Tweet will remain on the service given its relevance to ongoing public conversation. Engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but not Like, Reply, or Retweet it."
  • Worth noting: The tweet remained on the platform for more than five hours before the label was added.

Between the lines: A bipartisan task force of election officials from across the country recommended that states expand options for returning mail-in ballots by installing secure drop boxes, which is already the norm in several states that conduct vote-by-mail elections.

The big picture: It's not the first time the platform has added labels to Trump's tweets for breaking its rules about election disinformation or other violations. Trump has repeatedly accused Twitter of limiting speech for conservatives.

  • Twitter and Facebook both removed a video post from President Trump earlier this month in which he baselessly claimed children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.
  • A May tweet in which Trump used the phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in response to civil unrest in Minneapolis was found to have broken Twitter's rules on violence.

Fadel Allassan
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says "of course" she would accept election results if Trump wins

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "of course" Democrats would accept the results of the 2020 election if President Trump defeats Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to say whether he would accept the results of the election if he loses — especially with the rise of mail-in voting, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to a "rigged" election. His rhetoric has prompted concerns that there will not be a peaceful transition of power.

Ursula Perano
Aug 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Postal Service forms oversight panel for mail-in voting

Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service's governing board is developing a bipartisan Election Mail Committee to oversee mail-in voting processes amid scrutiny over the Trump administration's attempts to thwart mail-in ballots in this November's general election.

The big picture: Social distancing brought on by the pandemic is expected to spur a surge in mail-in voting this election cycle. But President Trump has vowed to block pandemic stimulus funds for mail-in voting and USPS. The president claims voting by mail is susceptible to fraud — contradicting the longstanding history and widespread use of the practice.

Alayna TreeneOrion Rummler
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House passes bill to reverse U.S. Postal Service changes

Protesters hold a "Save the Post Office" demonstration outside a USPS building in Los Angeles, California, on August 22. Photo: Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images

The House voted 257-150 on Saturday to give the U.S. Postal Service $25 billion and reverse operational changes made during widespread mail delays. 26 Republicans supported the measure, but the bill is unlikely to move forward after a White House veto threat.

Why it matters: More Americans than ever are expected to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, but on-time delivery for priority and first class mail has continued to drop since early July.

