Twitter to allow employees to work from home indefinitely

Photo: Burhaan Kinu/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will allow its staff to work from home permanently even after states lift coronavirus lockdown measures, according to an internal memo obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Why it matters, per Axios' Ina Fried: Lots of jobs have traditionally accompanied tech office jobs, including shuttle drivers, janitorial staff and cooking staff. When tech employees work from home, those jobs won't be created.

  • The company will cancel nearly all travel and all in-person events for the rest of the year, according to Dorsey's email.

The big picture: Dorsey signaled back in February, before the pandemic severely impacted the U.S., that the social network was "striving for a more distributed workforce" outside of San Francisco.

House Democrats unveil their $3 trillion coronavirus relief package

Photo: Michael Brochstein /Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

House Democrats released Tuesday their "phase 4" $3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal that would provide billions of additional aid to state and local governments, hospitals and other Democratic priorities.

The state of play: The 1,815-page HEROES Act, which the House is expected to consider on Friday, hasn't been negotiated with congressional Republicans and the Trump administration — and is expected to die in the Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 4,222,968 — Total deaths: 288,368 — Total recoveries — 1,476,137Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,354,504 — Total deaths: 81,076 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  3. Congress: Fauci testifies that there will "without a doubt" be more deaths from coronavirus if U.S. does not have adequate testing by the fall, warns of "really serious consequences" of states reopening too fast.
  4. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Most Americans are on board with contact tracing only if administered by public health officials.
  5. Space: Coronavirus pandemic delays major astronomy projects.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Coronavirus clouds weather forecasting.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Coronavirus pandemic delays major astronomy projects

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is pushing back major astronomy projects and threatening to unravel some of the gains made toward increasing diversity among researchers in the field.

Why it matters: Depending on how long the crisis lasts, it could affect our understanding of the cosmos for years to come by delaying scientific efforts that will help find new asteroids and gather data about distant stars and galaxies.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow21 mins ago - Science