Twitter to allow employees to work from home indefinitely

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will allow its staff to work from home permanently even after states lift coronavirus lockdown measures, according to an internal memo obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Why it matters, per Axios' Ina Fried: Lots of jobs have traditionally accompanied tech office jobs, including shuttle drivers, janitorial staff and cooking staff. When tech employees work from home, those jobs won't be created.

The company will cancel nearly all travel and all in-person events for the rest of the year, according to Dorsey's email.

The big picture: Dorsey signaled back in February, before the pandemic severely impacted the U.S., that the social network was "striving for a more distributed workforce" outside of San Francisco.

