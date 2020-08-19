41 mins ago - Technology

Twitter details bans, data requests in transparency tool relaunch

Twitter said Wednesday that it nearly doubled its enforcement actions against accounts engaging in abuse and harassment and saw government requests for user information continue to rise in the back half of 2019.

The big picture: The reveals come as Twitter unveils an expansion of its transparency program. Big Tech firms are seeing greater public and political pressure to both crack down on bad behavior and explain their moderation practices.

Details: Twitter locked or suspended 47% more accounts for breaking its rules as compared to the first half of 2019, the company said in a blog post.

  • The company attributed the rise to more human review of potential violations, better reporting tools and more detailed policies on what behavior can trigger an enforcement action.
  • The greatest crackdown came in the categories of non-consensual nudity as well as abuse and harassment, where account suspensions or bans in both cases roughly doubled. There was a 5% decrease, by contrast, in action over violent threats.

Between the lines: Such disparities may reflect past success in reducing certain types of bad behavior but work that still needs doing on others — or it may reflect Twitter's reviews determining that certain policy categories are a better fit than others for justifying action against an account.

  • A Twitter spokesperson noted that accounts may be reported for one type of behavior but banned or suspended for another.

Yes, but: Because the report only covers the second half of 2019, it doesn't include any data pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic, which has presented new moderation challenges for social media platforms as users flood the internet with misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Meanwhile: Requests for account information from law enforcement and other government bodies rose 21%, with the U.S. continuing to lead the world in requests.

The new stats come with a rebrand and expansion of Twitter's transparency resources. Twitter is launching a new website it's dubbing the Twitter Transparency Center (previously the Twitter Transparency Report) with new data visualizations and tools to let users compare trends over time and across different countries.

What's next: Twitter hopes to deliver the next update to its transparency stats, covering the first half of this year, faster than this one in the interest of getting out coronavirus-related data to the public more quickly.

Ashley GoldIna Fried
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How tech is sidelined at the conventions it's powering

In the not-so-distant past, major tech firms made a splashy presence at the national political conventions. This year, they're taking a much quieter role.

The big picture: Silicon Valley and Washington continue to keep each other at arm's length — even though the conventions are only possible in the pandemic era with a vital assist from tech products and platforms.

Ursula Perano
1 min ago - Technology

Apple becomes first U.S. company worth $2 trillion

Apple on Wednesday became the first U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion valuation, AP reports.

The state of play: It comes only two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion. Apple shares are up 60% this year despite factory shutdowns in China and slowed retail sales during the coronavirus pandemic, but its customer base remains fiercely loyal, allowing the company to drive major earnings.

Ben Geman
59 mins ago - Energy & Environment

GM's electric vehicle business could be worth big money

A Morgan Stanley note Tuesday pegged the value of General Motor's nascent electric vehicle business at $20 billion, a tally well above the firm's assessment of GM's core gasoline-powered lines.

Why it matters: It signals analysts' view that revenues from electric vehicles and battery tech are going to be a big thing despite what's now a tiny market share, but it's unclear who the long-term winners will be.

