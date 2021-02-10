Shoppers still sparse at Twin Cities' Mall of America

Nearly 11 months after its temporary pandemic closure, foot traffic at the Mall of America in the Twin Cities appears to be way down.

State of play: Despite an increase since reopening in June, average activity levels are 45% below the February 2020 baseline, according to cell phone data analyzed by the geospatial analytics company Orbital Insights and provided to Axios.

Why it matters: MOA's recovery could have an especially significant impact on the state and local economy.

With 40 million annual visitors in normal times, MOA estimates it generates $2 billion a year in economic impact for the state. About 10% of the city of Bloomington's property tax base comes from the mall.

A MOA spokesperson didn't respond to requests for comment.

