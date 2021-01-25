Food delivery demand soared in the Twin Cities in 2020

Sign up for our daily briefing
Local spending on food delivery spiked in 2020 compared with 2018 sales, according to consumer data analytics company Second Measure.
Behind the numbers: Delivery and takeout have been a lifeline for restaurants during pandemic closures, but complaints about the cost of using the popular services have prompted Minneapolis, St. Paul and Edina to temporarily cap the fees apps charge restaurants.