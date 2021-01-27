Sign up for our daily briefing

Twin Cities coffee roasters see pandemic-fueled growth

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Our collective need for caffeine while WFH is fueling growth for some Twin Cities coffee roasters.

Driving the trend: With office closures confining many workers to their homes, we've all looked for ways to replicate the coffee shop experience.

The state of play: Peace Coffee says it sold 17% more coffee in 2020 than it did in 2019, even though it closed three Twin Cities shops and saw food service sales drop 60%.

  • Bizzy Coffee, a Minneapolis-based cold brew company, doubled its net sales year over year, going from shelf space in 100 stores nationwide to close to 1,000. Online orders tripled, per co-founder Alex French.
  • "People wanted to up their coffee game," Peace Coffee CEO Lee Wallace said. "They got really interested in: 'How do I make a better cup of coffee at home?'"
  • Grocery demand soared. Peace introduced a bigger, 20-ounce bag of beans and Bizzy rolled out new flavors.

The big picture: The trend is a bright spot for one slice of the local food and hospitality sector, which has been battered by pandemic closures.

  • But we don't know if customers will stick to their new routines once they head back to the office.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Torey Van Oot, author of Twin Cities
Jan 26, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Speculation mounts that Amazon Fresh is eyeing Twin Cities expansion

An Amazon Fresh store in California. Photo: Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The draft moniker for a store in Burnsville is fueling speculation that an Amazon supermarket is coming to the area, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports.

Driving the news: Renderings for the 40,000-square-foot project at Cobblestone Court, submitted to local officials, include the sign "Mendel" on the development.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 26, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Food delivery demand soared in Tampa Bay in 2020

Expand chart
Data: Second Measure; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tampa Bay's spending on food delivery spiked in 2020 when compared to 2018, according to consumer data analytics company Second Measure.

Worth noting: While delivery and takeout were a lifeline for restaurants during pandemic closures, our area's restaurants have managed to weather the storm better than those in other cities around the country.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The rebellion against Silicon Valley (the place)

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Silicon Valley may be a "state of mind," but it's also very much a real enclave in Northern California. Now, a growing faction of the tech industry is boycotting it.

Why it matters: The Bay Area is facing for the first time the prospect of losing its crown as the top destination for tech workers and startups — which could have an economic impact on the region and force it to reckon with its local issues.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow