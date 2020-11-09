Turkish finance minister resigns on Instagram

Turkey's minister of finance and treasury, who is also President Erdoğan's son-in-law, announced in an Instagram post that he is stepping down from both roles to spend more time with his family.

Why it matters: Read that sentence again.

The big picture: Erdoğan also fired his handpicked central bank chief over the weekend amid a currency crisis that has seen inflation skyrocket and the value of the lira sink by 30% against the dollar so far this year.

The lira strengthened in response to news about the Cabinet reshuffling.

Background: Neither former Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak nor former central bank Governor Murat Uysal ever held serious credibility in the eyes of U.S. asset managers.

Albayrak presided over a closed-door meeting with investors at the 2019 IMF-World Bank meetings that multiple sources who attended told me was the worst they've ever had with a high-ranking government official. One even described the meeting as "an absolute shit show."

Uysal was seen as an extension of Erdoğan, and his replacement, former Finance Minister Naci Agbal, has no experience in monetary policy but is at least "regarded as a market-friendly technocrat," Brown Brothers Harriman global head of currency strategy Win Thin said in a note to clients.

Go deeper: Turkish lira's crash shows the value of central bank confidence