Turkish finance minister resigns on Instagram

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

A screenshot of Turkish finance and treasury minister's Instagram page.

Turkey's minister of finance and treasury, who is also President Erdoğan's son-in-law, announced in an Instagram post that he is stepping down from both roles to spend more time with his family.

Why it matters: Read that sentence again.

The big picture: Erdoğan also fired his handpicked central bank chief over the weekend amid a currency crisis that has seen inflation skyrocket and the value of the lira sink by 30% against the dollar so far this year.

  • The lira strengthened in response to news about the Cabinet reshuffling.

Background: Neither former Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak nor former central bank Governor Murat Uysal ever held serious credibility in the eyes of U.S. asset managers.

  • Albayrak presided over a closed-door meeting with investors at the 2019 IMF-World Bank meetings that multiple sources who attended told me was the worst they've ever had with a high-ranking government official. One even described the meeting as "an absolute shit show."
  • Uysal was seen as an extension of Erdoğan, and his replacement, former Finance Minister Naci Agbal, has no experience in monetary policy but is at least "regarded as a market-friendly technocrat," Brown Brothers Harriman global head of currency strategy Win Thin said in a note to clients.

Go deeper: Turkish lira's crash shows the value of central bank confidence

Axios
Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone"
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine trial was effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in 90% of previously uninfected people and did not produce any serious safety concerns.

Why it matters: Should the results bear out, it would potentially a huge breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

How the coronavirus pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With the Masters' first-ever November start just three days away, it's a great time to look back on 2020's golf boom.

Why it matters: Golf was a physical and mental safe haven for millions of Americans with cabin fever this year, and even moderate retention of the sport's newcomers could help buoy an entire industry for years to come.

