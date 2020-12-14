Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

U.S. sanctions Turkey for purchasing Russian defense system in 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. has imposed sanctions against Turkey for purchasing the Russian S-400 air defense system in 2017, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday.

Why it matters: The sanctions are likely to heighten tensions between the two NATO allies just as President-elect Joe Biden, who has called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan an "autocrat," is set to take office.

The big picture: Even as Turkey has taken on an increasingly belligerent foreign policy, angering other countries in NATO, Erdoğan has largely been shielded from U.S. punitive action thanks to his close personal ties with President Trump.

  • In spite of Trump's reservations, the U.S. removed Turkey from its F-35 stealth fighter jet program last year after it began receiving Russia's S-400 system, which Washington fears could be used to gather intelligence on the F-35 and its weaknesses.
  • The Trump administration had previously held off implementing sanctions against Turkey for violating the 2017 Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act, which requires the U.S. to sanction countries trading with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors.

Worth noting: The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which Trump has threatened to veto for unrelated reasons, would have forced the administration to impose sanctions on Turkey within 30 days.

What they're saying: “The United States made clear to Turkey at the highest levels and on numerous occasions that its purchase of the S-400 system would endanger the security of U.S. military technology and personnel and provide substantial funds to Russia’s defense sector, as well as Russian access to the Turkish armed forces and defense industry,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The other side: Turkey's foreign ministry condemned the decision and said it would "not refrain from taking measures that it deems to be necessary to ensure national security."

Go deeper: Past friction between Biden and Erdoğan foreshadows future tensions

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: Critical care nurse first to receive vaccine in New York — States will soon have to decide how to order different occupations for the vaccine — Scientists split on double-dosing COVID-19 vaccines — Trump says he will take vaccine, but reverses plan to give WH staff priority.
  2. Health: Meet the U.S. health care workers on the front lines.
  3. Politics: Trump advisor O'Brien takes wife on COVID-era tour of Europe — U.S. cities have seen a 21% drop in revenue since the pandemic began.
  4. Business: A growing debt crisis that predates the pandemic will complicate the world's recovery.
  5. World: London to close bars and restaurants as virus surge triggers toughest restrictionsGermany will go into a strict lockdown over Christmas to curb COVID-19 cases — Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  6. Education: CDC: Public schools need about $22 billion to safely reopen doors.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID testing, and where it goes from here.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
50 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: FTC launches sweeping privacy study of top tech platforms

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission will announce Monday that it's launching a new inquiry into the privacy and data collection practices of major tech firms including Amazon, TikTok owner ByteDance, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook as well as its subsidiary WhatsApp, Axios has learned.

The big picture: The move comes amid broader scrutiny for the industry and appears to be a wide-reaching inquiry into everything major tech companies know about their users and what they do with that data, as well as their broader business plans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Surge in border crossings spells early test for Biden’s immigration plans

A plaque commemorating President Donald Trump on the border wall. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

70,000 migrants were caught crossing the Southwest border of the U.S. last month — a 64% increase compared to last November that came in spite of the pandemic and strict immigration enforcement policies, border officials told reporters Monday.

Driving the news: Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan — a Trump appointee with hardline immigration views — sought to blame the increase in the waning days of the administration on the courts and President-elect Joe Biden's stated immigration platform.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow