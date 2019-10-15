Trump's sanction threats sink the Turkish lira again

The Turkish lira fell to a nearly 5-month low Monday, again pushing toward the psychologically important level of 6 per dollar, as President Trump pushed forward with sanctions against Turkey, increased previously imposed steel tariffs and threatened further penalties.

The state of play: The lira has been the world's weakest major currency so far this month, Reuters reported, having fallen 5% in just 2 weeks. That dip comes at the same time a gauge of broader emerging market currencies has risen more than 1% against the greenback.