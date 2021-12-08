Sign up for our daily briefing

Turkey's economic gamble

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Polite descriptions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s economic policies go something along the lines of “unorthodox” or “going against the grain.”

Put more bluntly, his ideas appear to tap into the growing urge of unconventional leaders — and their followers — to challenge truisms long held by the global ruling elite.

Catch up quick: Erdoğan has eviscerated the perception of central bank independence, firing a slew of bank officials that didn’t share his policy views. He's successfully urged the central bank to slash interest rates — even as inflation surged to an eye-popping 20% on an annual basis.

  • Amid these moves, the Turkish lira has shed half its value relative to the U.S. dollar in the last nine months.

Why it matters: The inflation and currency devaluation are devastating for the most economically vulnerable. And zooming out, some investors worry that as markets lose trust in Erdoğan’s policies, a more systemic financial problem could unfold.

  • “It shows us that when policymakers try to resolve real economic problems with the wrong tools, they can create further instability in the system,” says Magdalena Polan, lead emerging markets economist for Central Europe and the Middle East at PGIM Fixed Income.

The intrigue: Erdoğan’s expectations about what will happen in Turkey’s economy over the next few years, described in this Bloomberg story, envision a series of speculative assumptions clicking into place, Hollywood script style.

  • Chief among Erdoğan’s gambles is that devaluing the currency will make its exports more competitive, spurring economic activity and jobs.
  • But the reality on the ground so far is that many of Turkey’s industrial exports still require inputs from abroad. And the plummeting currency makes imports of all sorts more expensive, for both businesses and regular Turkish consumers.

Threat level: Foreign investors, who typically buy much of Turkey's sovereign debt, are starting to sour on the region, which could lead to challenges in rolling over debt as it comes due.

  • "The perceived unorthodoxy isn't really going to help bolster confidence from foreign investors," says Chia-Liang Lian, head of emerging markets at Western Asset.

What to watch: Absent rate hikes to keep foreign investors attracted, the government may need to rely more on local banks — and by extension, the trust of its own citizen depositors, Polan says.

The bottom line: Turkey's economy has proved resilient in crises past. It still boasts strong growth — GDP expanded 7.4% in Q3 — and a large working-age population.

  • That translates into strong economic potential — if supported by the right policies, Lian says.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
8 mins ago - Economy & Business

Complaint to FTC: Amazon search results full of potentially deceiving ads

Photo: Nigel Kirby/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Amazon does not sufficiently distinguish between its search results and paid ads, potentially "deceiving millions of consumers," according to a complaint filed to the Federal Trade Commission.

Why it matters: Joan Moriarty, research director for the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions that filed the complaint, told the Washington Post the group is "very hopeful" that the FTC will investigate the complaint because Lina Khan (D), a known Amazon critic, is now chair.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Health

Pfizer-BioNTech: Booster doses more effective at blocking Omicron

Prepared doses of the BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Germany on Dec. 7. Photo: Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that two doses of their COVID-19 vaccine were significantly less effective at neutralizing the Omicron variant in early lab tests, but a three-dose regimen was more effective.

Why it matters: Omicron, which has been labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization after being identified by scientists in South Africa last month, has forced vaccine makers to reassess the effectiveness of their vaccines against this specific new form of coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden unveils "Building a Better America" branding

President Biden speaks on infrastructure while visiting a bridge in Woodstock, N.H., last month. Photo: John Tully/Getty Images

President Biden today launched a new website and unveiled bold new branding as part of a nationwide tour to sell the benefits of his infrastructure package.

Why it matters: The White House says passage of the new law shows the ability to "forge bipartisan consensus and prove our democracy can deliver big wins" even in these toxic times.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)

