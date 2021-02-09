Sign up for our daily briefing

Erdogan says Turkey will reach the Moon by 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking in Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 9. Photo: Ali Balikci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Tuesday a 10-year space program that includes missions to the Moon and the development of new satellite systems.

Why it matters: Erdogan said his country plans to send its citizens into space with international cooperation, to build a spaceport with other countries and to create a "global brand" of satellite technology, according to AP.

What they're saying: "The national space program will carry our country to an upper league in the global space race," Erdogan said, according to Turkish state media. "The primary and most important mission of the program is to make the first contact with the Moon in our republic's centennial year [2023]."

  • Erdogan added that Turkey has spent 2.1 billion liras (around $300 million) on satellite, space, launching systems and space equipment in the last 18 years.

Of note: However, Erdogan did not give specific details on how the county plans to achieve its ambitious goals.

The big picture: Russian state media reported Tuesday that Turkish Space Agency President Serdar Huseyin Yildirim said Turkey is in the process of a draft agreement with Russia over space cooperation.

  • "For sure, Russia is a very important space nation, we are well aware of that. We indeed want to cooperate," Yildirim said.
  • Erdogan spoke to Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk last month on possible cooperation in space technologies with Turkish companies, according to Bloomberg.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
11 hours ago - Science

The new Mars club

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The newest missions to Mars are about life on Earth as much as they're about science on the Red Planet.

Why it matters: The United Arab Emirates and China, which each have missions arriving at Mars this week, have tied geopolitical and national ambitions to their Martian endeavors.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Day 1 of Trump's second impeachment trial

The impeachment trial for former President Trump kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, beginning with debate over the constitutionality of the House prosecuting a president who has already left office.

The latest: Trump lawyer David Schoen gave the counter argument to the Democrats' opening speech, charging that because Trump is now a private citizen and cannot be removed from office, the trial is unconstitutional. He said the former president is being deprived of due process, especially because the presiding officer — Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) — is also a juror.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Podcasts

Teachers union president walks back vaccination requirement

Randi Weingarten, president of America's second-largest teachers union, told the Axios Re:Cap podcast that she "was wrong" to say in September she'd support requiring in-school teachers to take a COVID-19 vaccine once readily available.

What she's saying: Weingarten now says that while she thinks teachers should take the vaccine she believes too many people have been scared off by misinformation.

