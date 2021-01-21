Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tulsa offering $10,000 for people to move there

Oklahoma's second-largest city has been known as the "oil capital of the world." At right is the BOK Tower, Tulsa's tallest building. Photo: Phil Clarkin/Phil Clarkin Photography

Cities like Tulsa, Topeka and Savannah are paying (certain) people to move there, a way to diversify their communities and attract smart and interesting people.

Why it matters: In the "work from anywhere" world, mid-tier cities are betting they can draw talent and vibrancy from major hubs — and so far it seems to be working.

What's happening: It all started in 2018 with Tulsa Remote, a project sponsored by the George Kaiser Foundation, which offers $10,000 and free desk space to qualified people who move from out-of-state and stay at least a year.

  • The website pitch: "Hi remote workers! We'll pay you to work from Tulsa. You're going to love it here."
  • They're looking for people with cool jobs who want to buy a house and set down roots.
  • They get 1,000 applications a week and interview 200–300 candidates on Zoom.

Over two years, about 500 people have moved to Tulsa under the program, Ben Stewart, the executive director, told me. In the first cohort, 90% stayed past the first year.

  • Half come from California, New York and Massachusetts, with others from Colorado and Texas.
  • "We’re seeing people from all 50 states have interest in the program," Stewart says.

Context: COVID-19 has galvanized the "work from anywhere" movement, as recently articulated by Harvard Business School professor Prithwiraj Choudhury.

  • "For years, brain drain has plagued noncoastal cities in America, with talent and companies relocating to a handful of cities on the coasts," Choudhury wrote in NYT.
  • "Fostering 'work from anywhere' is an opportunity to reverse that trend."

The state of play: Other cities offer similar incentives:

  • "Choose Topeka" dangles up to $15,000.
  • Savannah is offering $2,000 to tech workers.
  • Vermont had a $10,000 incentive program that expired last year.

"There's a huge list of cities that have contacted us, and we have been happy to share our learnings," Stewart said. He's heard from folks in Hawaii, Alaska, Alabama, Kentucky and Arkansas.

The bottom line: "We recognized that remote work was a wave that was going to grow," Stewart said. "We didn't realize it would truly explode as it has during 2020."

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
Jan 20, 2021 - Economy & Business

Work-wherever turns to work-whenever

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The pandemic killed the 9-to-5 workday for many.

The big picture: So much of our society — from after-school child care programs to the most coveted time slots for television shows — is structured around working from 9 to 5. But our countrywide experiment in remote work has demonstrated that the hours we are logged on don't matter as long as the work gets done.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
Jan 20, 2021 - Economy & Business

The age of digital nomads

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Work-wherever is now mature enough that startups are popping up to serve the digital nomads — those who are hopping around from city to city or country to country as they telework.

What's happening: Leases are getting shorter and countries are experimenting with remote work visas as the pandemic upends the way we live.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

Guaranteed income programs are proliferating

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Cities around the country are starting up guaranteed income programs, which pay low-income residents around $300–$600 a month to help improve their lives.

Why it matters: If successful, backers hope these experiments — which bring the idea of guaranteed basic income from the progressive drawing board to reality — could set the stage for a day when unconditional cash stipends are a ubiquitous national safety net.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow