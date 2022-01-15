Sign up for our daily briefing

Tsunami advisory issued for U.S. West Coast after Tonga volcano erupts

Erin Doherty

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption on Jan. 15. Photo: Japan Meteorology Agency via AP

An undersea volcanic eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga, triggered a tsunami warning across the islands and for some parts of Japan on Saturday, AP reports.

The big picture: Tsunami advisories have also been issued for the West Coast of the United States — spanning from the Oregon and California border to the California and Mexico border — and Hawaii, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Driving the news: There were no immediate reports of injuries or death and the full extent of the damage remains unknown due to spotty communication with Tongatapu, the largest island, per AP.

State of play: The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano first erupted Friday, sending a plume of ash 12.4 miles into the air, Radio New Zealand reports.

  • There was a second eruption on Saturday at 5:26 p.m. local time, per RNZ.
  • It is the latest in a series of eruptions of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano, which is about 40 miles north of the capital.
  • Tonga's King Tupou VI was evacuated from the Royal Palace after the tsunami flooded the capital Nuku'alofa, per RNZ.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: Meteorologists are viewing the satellite images of the eruption with awe, as it looks like a nuclear explosion with shockwaves rippling out in all directions.

  • Air pressure readings in New Zealand and as far away as Alaska have shown evidence of these shockwaves. Small tsunami waves raced outward in all directions, coming ashore in Hawaii Saturday morning.

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout based on the most recent tsunami advisories.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Updated 36 mins ago - Technology

The beauty business turns to augmented reality

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Beauty brands are hiring — or buying — technology companies that let customers virtually try on makeup, hair and skin care products.

Why it matters: With COVID keeping people away from cosmetics counters, the latest thing in "beauty tech" is the VTO — or virtual try-on. Customers love playing with these apps so much that companies see big revenue boosts after introducing them.

Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Concerns grow over CDC's isolation guidelines — Experts warn of more COVID-19 variants after Omicron — WHO recommends 2 new COVID treatments What "mild" really means when it comes to Omicron — America rethinks its endgame for COVID — Deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket.
  2. Vaccines: America's vaccination drive runs out of gasPuerto Rico expands booster shot requirements — Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers.
  3. Politics: You can start ordering free COVID tests Wednesday — Focus group says Biden weak on COVID response, strong on democracy — Biden deploying military medical staff to help overwhelmed hospitals.
  4. Economy: America's labor shortage is bigger than the pandemic — Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions — CDC COVID guidance for cruise ships to be optional starting Saturday — The cost of testing.
  5. States: Biden admin threatens to take back Arizona's COVID aid over anti-mask rules — Students across U.S. walkout of classes to demand safer COVID protocols — West Virginia governor feeling "extremely unwell" after positive test.
  6. World: Beijing reports first local Omicron case weeks before Winter Olympics Teachers in France stage mass walkout over COVID protocols.
  7. Variant tracker
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Earth's climate went off the rails in 2021, reports show

Temperature departures from average in degrees Celsius during 2021. (Berkeley Earth).

Global warming became local to a new and devastating extent in 2021, with the year ranking as the sixth-warmest on record, according to new, independent data from NASA, NOAA and Berkeley Earth.

Why it matters: Each year's data adds to the relentless long-term trend, which shows rapid warming due overwhelmingly to human-caused greenhouse gas emissions during the past several decades in particular.

