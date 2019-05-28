Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

TSA OKs some CBD oils on flights

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration is now allowing passengers to bring Epidiolex, an FDA-approved marijuana-based drug, and some forms of cannabidiol (CBD) oil onboard aircraft.

Details: On Sunday, the TSA updated its "What Can I bring?" list, having learned of Epidiolex, which is used to treat seizures in children with epilepsy. "[A]s long as it is produced within the regulations defined by the law," some CBD oils are acceptable in checked and carry-on luggage. That does not include cannabis-infused products and CBD oils with THC, the psychoactive chemical that makes people feel high. The TSA will refer all questionable products to law enforcement.

"Possession of marijuana and certain cannabis infused products, including some Cannabidiol (CBD) oil, remain illegal under federal law. ... Products/medications that contain hemp-derived CBD or are approved by the FDA are legal as long as it is produced within the regulations defined by the law under the Agriculture Improvement Act 2018."
— TSA wrote in a statement

Context: The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp and hemp derivatives at the federal level, which contain little to no THC.

