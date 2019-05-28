TSA OKs some CBD oils on flights

The Transportation Security Administration is now allowing passengers to bring Epidiolex, an FDA-approved marijuana-based drug, and some forms of cannabidiol (CBD) oil onboard aircraft.

Details: On Sunday, the TSA updated its "What Can I bring?" list, having learned of Epidiolex, which is used to treat seizures in children with epilepsy. "[A]s long as it is produced within the regulations defined by the law," some CBD oils are acceptable in checked and carry-on luggage. That does not include cannabis-infused products and CBD oils with THC, the psychoactive chemical that makes people feel high. The TSA will refer all questionable products to law enforcement.