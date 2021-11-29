Sign up for our daily briefing

TSA: Sunday marked busiest day for air travel since start of pandemic

Data: TSA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Transportation Security Administration screened 2,451,300 people at airports across the U.S. on Sunday, making it the busiest day for air travel since the beginning of the pandemic.

Driving the news: Nearly 20.9 million passengers passed through TSA checkpoints from Nov. 19 through Nov. 28, more than double the number of air travelers screened during the same period last year, TSA said.

  • The agency had previously said it expected to screen about 20 million air travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Flashback: The busiest air travel day in TSA history was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019, when nearly 2.9 million people were screened.

TuAnh Dam
Nov 26, 2021 - Health

U.S. to restrict air travel from 8 countries over new COVID variant concerns

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. will impose new air travel restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, a new COVID strain first detected in South Africa, President Biden announced Friday.

The big picture: Air travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi will be restricted starting on Monday.

Yacob ReyesIvana Saric
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

First North American Omicron cases identified in Canada

COVID-19 testing personnel at Toronto Pearson International Airport in September. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The first two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected in North America, the Canadian government announced Sunday evening.

Driving the news: The World Health Organization has named Omicron a "variant of concern," but cautioned earlier on Sunday that it is not yet clear whether it's more transmissible than other strains of COVID-19.

Kierra Frazier
Nov 27, 2021 - World

South Africa says it's being "punished" for detecting new COVID variant

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor addresses the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 22 in New York City. Photo: Eduardo Munoz - Pool/Getty Images

South Africa said Saturday it's being "punished" for detecting the new Omicron coronavirus variant as more countries rush to enact travel bans and restrictions.

Driving the news: The U.S. imposed air travel restrictions from eight countries Friday in response to the Omicron variant. Countries in Europe and Asia have also implemented their own travel restrictions in response to Omicron.

