The Transportation Security Administration screened 2,451,300 people at airports across the U.S. on Sunday, making it the busiest day for air travel since the beginning of the pandemic.

Driving the news: Nearly 20.9 million passengers passed through TSA checkpoints from Nov. 19 through Nov. 28, more than double the number of air travelers screened during the same period last year, TSA said.

The agency had previously said it expected to screen about 20 million air travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Flashback: The busiest air travel day in TSA history was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019, when nearly 2.9 million people were screened.