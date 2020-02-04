Americans don't trust Saudi Arabia's crown prince: poll

Just 20% of Americans have confidence in Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to "do the right thing regarding world affairs," per a new Pew survey.
By the numbers: Trust is also low in Israel (6%), Lebanon (23%), Turkey (14%) and Tunisia (18%), though the latter two countries have even less faith in President Trump.
- Sunni Muslims in Lebanon are far more likely to trust MBS than Shiites (50% vs. 4%).
- MBS' father, King Salman, polled higher in all four of the Middle Eastern countries in 2017 but didn't break 33% in any of them.
Worth noting: Hatice Cengiz, the fiance of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, will attend the State of the Union tomorrow night as a guest of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.).