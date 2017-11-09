Trump’s mystery plan for Mideast peace

President Trump's second day in China kicked off with an elaborate welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square. After that, it was down to work as Trump took part in bilateral meetings and business events with his Chinese counterpart before taking the stage for a joint press conference that didn't feature any questions from the press. POTUS then met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, effectively the country's prime minister, and took part in a meet and greet with First Lady Melania Trump at the U.S. embassy. The day ended with a Chinese state dinner.

On the western edge of Tiananmen Square, President Xi formally welcomed President Trump to Beijing with a massive welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People:

Presidents Trump and Xi walk outside Beijing's Great Hall of the People during a welcome ceremony. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Another view of the crowds outside of the welcome ceremony. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

The delegations then entered the building to take part in bilateral meetings:

Presidents Trump and Xi face each other — along with their delegations — at a bilateral meeting. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Presidents Trump and Xi then talked business between the United States and China at a public event:

President Xi introduces President Trump at a U.S.-China business event. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Presidents Trump and Xi then took part in a joint press conference, which notably did not feature any questions from the press — a rollback from changes instituted under the Obama administration during events in China

Presidents Trump and Xi shake hands following their joint statements to the press. Photo: Andy Wong / AP

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump headed to a Beijing primary school with Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan to view classes and greet schoolchildren:



First Ladies Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan at an event at Beijing's Banchang Primary School. Photo: Greg Baker / Pool via AP

Trump then met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, continuing his visits with top Chinese officials:

President Trump and Premier Li pose for photos outside of their meeting; Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Presidents Trump and Xi and their wives then took a short break before reconvening for a state dinner:

Presidents Trump and Xi chat as they enter a state dinner. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP