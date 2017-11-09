 Trump’s mystery plan for Mideast peace - Axios

Trump’s mystery plan for Mideast peace

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Israeli and Palestinian officials expect President Trump to unveil a Mideast peace proposal by early next year. What nobody knows yet is the shape it will take or if the proposal will be based on creating a Palestinian state, which has been U.S. policy for the last 20 years. In the meantime, the two sides are on their best behavior to avoid being singled out by Trump as an obstructionist party.

Sound smart: The U.S. "peace team" working on the issue is relatively small and very discreet — just five people, including senior adviser Jared Kushner and special envoy Jason Greenblatt. The entire process is being run out of the White House, with the State Department and other agencies providing advice and support. According to U.S. officials, Trump is the driving force on this issue and is personally involved. Israeli officials say they hear Trump is pushing his team to have a proposal soon.

In the last nine months Trump has met Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Palestinian President Abbas separately three times each to discuss his peace initiative. His special envoy Jason Greenblatt has been constantly shuttling between Jerusalem, Ramallah and Arab capitals.

  • Greenblatt's last trip to the region lasted three weeks, and Kushner, who is officially leading the "peace team," came to the region three times and spends hours every week in phone calls with Arab leaders in order to get their support.
  • The small, close-knit team has meant almost no leaks and zero public scandals, mistakes or embarrassments. (The other members are Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell, U.S. Ambassador to Tel-Aviv David Friedman and Consul General to Jerusalem Don Blome.)

What they're saying:

  • Netanyahu told U.K. Prime Minister May last week that he's in "wait and see mode" and expecting a proposal late this year or early next year, according to Israeli and British officials. "I don't know what peace plan Trump is about to present and I am not sure anybody knows, but I am happy the Trump team is bringing fresh and out of the box thinking on this issue," he said.
  • Abbas told a group of former Israeli members of Knesset that he expects a plan later this year and that Trump has told him he supports the two-state solution and is planning to make his position public soon, according to people present at the meeting.
  • A White House official says there is no artificial deadline and the goal is to "facilitate a deal that works for both Israelis and Palestinians, not to impose anything on them".

What to watch:

  • Trump is counting on Saudi Arabia to help get both the Israelis and Palestinians to say yes to any initiative. Kushner builds on his close relationship with the Saudi crown prince Mohamed Bin Salman as a conduit for a much bigger Saudi role in the peace process than ever before. Kushner's meeting with MBS in Riyadh two weeks ago focused mainly on this issue. President Abbas was in Riyadh earlier this week to talk about the peace process with the Saudi leadership.
  • Vice President Mike Pence will visit in mid-December and meet with both Netanyahu and Abbas and likely urge the parties to go back to the negotiating table.
  • Netanyahu's political situation could be destabilized by a peace plan that includes Israeli concessions on politically charged issues, like borders, settlements and the future of Jerusalem. The ongoing police investigation against Netanyahu on alleged corruption makes his political situation even more sensitive.
  • Abbas is in the midst of implementing a reconciliation deal with his rival party Hamas. The deal, which was led by Egypt with quiet support from the White House, includes the gradual transfer of control over the Gaza strip back to the Palestinian authority. A collapse of this agreement could have serious implications on any push for a peace deal.
Sean Parker unloads on Facebook "exploiting" human psychology

Mark Zuckerberg (L) and Sean Parker (R). Photos: Steven Senne/AP, Axios video

Sean Parker, the founding president of Facebook, gave me a candid insider's look at how social networks purposely hook and potentially hurt our brains.

Be smart: Parker's I-was-there account provides priceless perspective in the rising debate about the power and effects of the social networks, which now have scale and reach unknown in human history. He's worried enough that he's sounding the alarm.

Parker, 38, now founder and chair of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, spoke yesterday at an Axios event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, about accelerating cancer innovation. In the green room, Parker mentioned that he has become "something of a conscientious objector" on social media.

By the time he left stage, he jokingly said Mark Zuckerberg will probably block his account after reading this:

  • "When Facebook was getting going, I had these people who would come up to me and they would say, 'I'm not on social media.' And I would say, 'OK. You know, you will be.' And then they would say, 'No, no, no. I value my real-life interactions. I value the moment. I value presence. I value intimacy.' And I would say, ... 'We'll get you eventually.'"
  • "I don't know if I really understood the consequences of what I was saying, because [of] the unintended consequences of a network when it grows to a billion or 2 billion people and ... it literally changes your relationship with society, with each other ... It probably interferes with productivity in weird ways. God only knows what it's doing to our children's brains."
  • "The thought process that went into building these applications, Facebook being the first of them, ... was all about: 'How do we consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible?'"
  • "And that means that we need to sort of give you a little dopamine hit every once in a while, because someone liked or commented on a photo or a post or whatever. And that's going to get you to contribute more content, and that's going to get you ... more likes and comments."
  • "It's a social-validation feedback loop ... exactly the kind of thing that a hacker like myself would come up with, because you're exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology."
  • "The inventors, creators — it's me, it's Mark [Zuckerberg], it's Kevin Systrom on Instagram, it's all of these people — understood this consciously. And we did it anyway."

P.S. Parker, on life science allowing us to "live much longer, more productive lives": "Because I'm a billionaire, I'm going to have access to better health care So ... I'm going to be like 160 and I'm going to be part of this, like, class of immortal overlords. [Laughter] Because, you know the [Warren Buffett] expression about compound interest. ... [G]ive us billionaires an extra hundred years and you'll know what ... wealth disparity looks like."

Go deeper: See the video of Parker's comments.

Go deeper: Joe Biden rips Trump's "phony nationalism".

Here’s who gets the tax cuts (and who doesn’t)

The House Republican tax bill would give tax cuts to people in most income brackets, but not all — creating potential problems for Republican leaders who promised tax cuts for everyone. Here's how the tax cuts would turn into tax increases for some Americans in the later years, and who would get the deepest cuts, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Data: The Joint Committee on Taxation; Chart: Chris Canipe / Axios

62% say trust in traditional media has decreased due to fake news

In an online flash poll on fake news for the 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer, Republicans were notably more likely to blame news organizations than Democrats were.

Data: 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer Trust Fake News Flash Poll, Nov. 6, 2017. Note: 907 respondents; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

Other key findings:

  • 62% say trust in traditional media has decreased because of fake news (R 75%; D 50%; I 62%).
  • 93% of Silicon Valley tech employees believe there needs to be more government oversight of tech companies, compared to 83% of the general population.
  • Silicon Valley tech employees that we surveyed is more likely to blame social platforms than mainstream media for the spread of fake news.
  • Poll posting here shortly.
Woodward to reporters: "let's not be chickenshit about this"

MasterClass / YouTube

Bob Woodward, who's working on a book about President Trump that's due out some time next year, is offering a rare window into the techniques that have made him the most famous investigative reporter in the world, with 18 national nonfiction bestsellers.

"This is a time we're being tested," Woodward says in a preview video for his first-ever online class. "Let's not be chickenshit about this. Break the rules — not the law, but the rules. ... This is the final exam for democracy."

  • Woodward teaches the importance of working multiple sources: "No one ever gives you the full story."
  • Woodward says one tip for reporters is to just "shut up" when interviewing someone: "Let the silence suck out the truth."
  • Topics include: building trust with sources and protecting confidential relationships, understanding the importance of documents and contemporaneous notes, collaborating with and using editors, acting aggressively, taking everyone as seriously as they take themselves, going back for the sixth or seventh interview (!), avoiding bias and hyperbolic language, maintaining your independence and status as an outsider, developing stamina, and knowing you have one important audience — your readers.
  • The class is available for $90 (pre-order) through MasterClass, a San Francisco company former in 2015.
  • Good advice in the preview video.
Why there won't be a wave of Medicaid ballot initiatives

Celebration breaks out in Maine after a ballot measure to expand Medicaid passes. Photo: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Democrats were over the moon Tuesday when Maine became the first state to adopt the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid program through a ballot initiative. Buoyed by that success, advocates are already looking ahead to similar ballot measures in other states.

  • There are 18 states that haven't expanded Medicaid.
  • Supporters are already collecting signatures to get Medicaid referendums on the ballot next year in Idaho and Utah.
  • Advocates said Nebraska and Missouri are also potential candidates for Maine-style ballot questions, but serious efforts aren't under way yet in those states.
Reality check: There are limits to how far that strategy can take them. Some of the biggest and most politically important states on that list — the ones that would be the biggest coups for expansion supporters — are bad candidates for referendums like Maine's, according to Jonathan Schleifer, executive director of the Fairness Project, which works on progressive ballot initiatives.

  • Expanding Medicaid in Texas and Florida, for example, would add millions of people to the ACA's coverage rolls — advancing the law's core mission and helping to secure it politically.
  • But both make referendums difficult, Schleifer said. Texas' legislature has a lot of power to undo successful initiatives, and Florida requires 60% support for a measure to pass. And the Fairness Project tries to focus on fights it can win.

The bottom line: The pro-expansion effort will largely remain a grind through state legislatures. On that front, advocates have their eyes on Kansas, North Carolina and Virginia. They're also hoping Georgia and Tennessee could come into play down the road.

  • Ballot initiatives are expensive, resource-intensive and politically risky, said Katherine Howitt, associate policy director at the advocacy group Community Catalyst. (Good luck getting a state legislature to pass a policy if it fails as a referendum.)
  • So, as exciting as Maine was for liberals, it might be most helpful as an argument to state legislators that expansion is popular.
  • "If there's a path to doing it legislatively, that might be preferable," Howitt said.
China buys $37 billion of Boeing jets

The interior of a Boeing 737. Photo: Sang Tan / AP

Boeing signed a $37 billion deal with the China Aviation Supplies Holding Company to sell them 300 planes, per Reuters. The sale includes 260 Boeing 737s as well as several 777s and 787s — all commercial jets.

The big picture: The Trump team expects to sign $250 billion in business deals while in China, Bloomberg reports.

Trump in China: Itinerary and photos

Presidents Trump and Xi during a welcome ceremony in Beijing. Photo: Andy Wong / AP

President Trump's second day in China kicked off with an elaborate welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square. After that, it was down to work as Trump took part in bilateral meetings and business events with his Chinese counterpart before taking the stage for a joint press conference that didn't feature any questions from the press. POTUS then met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, effectively the country's prime minister, and took part in a meet and greet with First Lady Melania Trump at the U.S. embassy. The day ended with a Chinese state dinner.

Go deeper: What to expect from the rest of Trump's trip.

On the western edge of Tiananmen Square, President Xi formally welcomed President Trump to Beijing with a massive welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People:

Presidents Trump and Xi walk outside Beijing's Great Hall of the People during a welcome ceremony. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Another view of the crowds outside of the welcome ceremony. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

The delegations then entered the building to take part in bilateral meetings:

Presidents Trump and Xi face each other — along with their delegations — at a bilateral meeting. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Presidents Trump and Xi then talked business between the United States and China at a public event:

President Xi introduces President Trump at a U.S.-China business event. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Presidents Trump and Xi then took part in a joint press conference, which notably did not feature any questions from the press — a rollback from changes instituted under the Obama administration during events in China

Presidents Trump and Xi shake hands following their joint statements to the press. Photo: Andy Wong / AP

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump headed to a Beijing primary school with Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan to view classes and greet schoolchildren:

First Ladies Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan at an event at Beijing's Banchang Primary School. Photo: Greg Baker / Pool via AP

Trump then met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, continuing his visits with top Chinese officials:

President Trump and Premier Li pose for photos outside of their meeting; Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Presidents Trump and Xi and their wives then took a short break before reconvening for a state dinner:

Presidents Trump and Xi chat as they enter a state dinner. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

A group of President Trump's top staffers before the state dinner. Photo: Sarah Sanders / Twitter

Why it's complicated for Justice Dept to ask AT&T to sell CNN

Time Warner's Jeff Bewkes and AT&T's Randall Stephenson before testifying about the deal. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

If the U.S. Justice Department were to sue over its demands that AT&T sell Turner (owner of CNN and other channels) or DirecTV in order to have its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner approved, as reported Wednesday, lawyers say the regulators will be fighting decades of precedent.

Why it matters: Speculation is swirling about the DOJ's motives, in light of President Trump's campaign trail promise to block the deal, and his vocal disdain for CNN's coverage.

Keep reading ... words

Theory of the case: Critics of the proposed AT&T-Time Warner merger argue that a combination of companies in different but related markets (i.e., a vertical deal) can be as harmful as a horizontal combination of two companies that compete directly with one another.

  • Asking AT&T to sell either DirecTV or Turner could be based on the idea that owning both a major content producer (particularly in sports and news) and a nationwide video provider would enable the combined entity to push competitors around.
  • For example, AT&T+Time Warner could provide free data for customers to watch certain content (a.k.a. "zero rating"). Currently, AT&T customers using the DirecTV Now streaming service can watch most programs without eating into their monthly data allotment. Zero-rating has been one recent focus in the DOJ's evaluation of the case. A source familiar with the matter says that the agency has looked into the effect that DirecTV Now has on DirecTV's broader customer base.

Where it gets complicated: For decades, antitrust regulators have worried more about horizontal mergers than vertical ones, and courts have generally backed up that approach.

  • They'd also be bucking the status quo on another front. If antitrust enforcers have concerns about a deal, they typically ask the companies to commit to not engaging in certain actions. Asking the companies to sell off the parts of their business that could cause trouble for competitors, as the DOJ is considering, is more unusual.
  • AT&T's CEO said he doesn't plan to sell CNN and a Justice spokesperson said the agency doesn't comment on ongoing investigations.
The bottom line: The transaction is unexpectedly imperiled and may head into uncharted territory, were it to spark a lawsuit over over the right way to police competition.
Go deeper: The New York Times has a rundown of the different stories emerging from Ma Bell and DOJ.
The concerns behind pricey hospital projects

The UPMC health system is spending $2 billion on new specialty hospitals. Photo: UPMC

The UPMC health system in Pittsburgh said this week it will spend $2 billion to build three new, glitzy specialty hospitals that focus on treating specific diseases. But UPMC's plan, and other similar hospital system investments, raises concerns about whether hospital organizations that hold a lot of financial and political power are wasting health care dollars to entrench their positions.

The catch: These kinds of projects can just be ways to maximize revenue, experts say — especially since UPMC will be investing in new treatments that are expensive, and since its new facilities don't really match what the health care system needs.

The details: UPMC's investment will result in a heart and transplant hospital, a cancer hospital, and a vision and rehab hospital. Those facilities will be attached to existing UPMC hospitals, and there will be no net addition of inpatient beds.

UPMC, previously known as the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, is more than just a regional system that controls 60% of Pittsburgh's inpatient market. It is a growing not-for-profit behemoth that has more annual revenue ($14.3 billion) than other more commonly known companies like Monsanto, Kellogg and Viacom. And with the new project, UPMC wants to invest in cutting-edge medicine that will attract as many people as possible, which will bring in more revenue.

"This isn't just meant for local care, but also national and global care," said Steven Shapiro, UPMC's chief medical and scientific officer. The system also will advertise the specialty hospitals, but a marketing budget hasn't been set. "We will want people to know what a special thing this is," Shapiro added.

The bottom line: This kind of investment raises red flags among health policy experts.

  • New treatments advance medicine and science. But they are not cheap, and it's difficult to find out how much procedures cost. "This is to maximize revenue," Gerard Anderson, a health policy professor at Johns Hopkins University and former federal health official, said of UPMC's investment. "The areas that they've moved into are very specialized and therefore very profitable."
  • These types of projects spend billions of dollars on bricks and mortar for inpatient services when the health care system is pushing for more outpatient care. "It doesn't sound [like UPMC is] investing in what many communities need, which is more community-based care, more primary care, more home-based care," said Shannon Brownlee, a senior vice president at the Lown Institute, a think tank that studies the health care system.
  • Shapiro said most of UPMC's investments have been in communities, and the system has an incentive to keep costs down since it owns a health plan. But only a fraction of UPMC's provider revenue comes from its health plan members, according to financial data.
  • It's unclear if the benefits of the new services will be worth the costs, said Martin Gaynor, a health economist at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Ultimately, Gaynor and Brownlee said, the people of Pittsburgh and federal taxpayers will shoulder the cost through higher insurance premiums and through Medicare and Medicaid. UPMC also benefits by issuing tax-exempt debt and not having to pay property taxes on the new buildings.
  • Separating patients into different buildings goes against the mantra of coordinating care more easily. "By having a specialty hospital that focuses on only one illness or one disease, it essentially ignores the comorbidities that many of the expensive people have," Anderson said.
Busy day for Trump and Xi begins with welcome ceremony

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet (literally) for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a formal welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday morning local time. Upon his arrival, a Chinese military band played the U.S. and Chinese national anthems, while ceremonial cannon fire exploded in nearby Tiananmen Square. The ceremony follows their tour of the Forbidden City and trip to the Chinese Opera Wednesday.

What's next: Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with Xi later today, where North Korea and trade will likely top the agenda. The two will also deliver a joint press statement before a state dinner in Beijing later this evening.

Trump's overall goal for his China visit, per the White House: To send a clear message that, for bilateral economic relations to be sustainable over the long-term, China must provide fair and reciprocal treatment to U.S. firms and cease predatory trade and investment practices. It must also do more to exert pressure on North Korea.

Go deeper: Trump's Asia itinerary

Photos from the welcome ceremony:

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are greeted by a crowd of school children waving American and Chinese flags. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

A member of the Chinese military marches before the welcoming ceremony. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

The two leaders take in the festivities before heading inside the Great Hall of the People. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Pence meets with survivors and families of the victims in Texas

Vice President Mike Pence shakes Johnnie Langendorff's hand while meeting with first responders, family, friends and victims outside the Sutherland Spring Baptist Church in Texas. Photo: Eric Gay / AP

Vice President Mike Pence met with survivors, first responders, and victims' families in Sutherland Springs, Texas Wednesday following the state's worst mass shooting in modern history. Standing outside of the First Baptist Church, Pence said that "bureaucratic failures" were partly to blame for the massacre, and declared that "we will find out why this information was not properly reported."

What's next: Pence, accompanied by his wife Karen, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, will later attend a vigil at the Floresville High School football stadium.

Fusion GPS co-founder agrees to testify before House Intel Panel

Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Glenn Simpson, a co-founder of Fusion GPS, agreed to testify in a closed-door setting before the House Intelligence Committee next week in exchange for the panel withdrawing a subpoena, per CNN.

Why it matters: Fusion GPS, a Washington-based investigative firm, has been under heightened scrutiny in recent months for commissioning the Steele dossier, which details Trump's alleged interactions with Russians during his campaign. The firm was also hired by Hillary Clinton and the DNC to collect damaging information about Trump.

More details:

  • Simpson testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee for 10 hours earlier this year in a closed session and provided information to the Senate Intelligence Committee under the condition that he would not be forced to waive privileges protecting the firm and the identities of its clients.
  • Fusion GPS attorney Josh Levy said in a statement Wednesday that leaders of the House Intel Committee agreed to interview Simpson under similar circumstances.
Court battle:
  • In addition to their subpoena for Simpson's testimony, the House Intel panel also issued a subpoena for Fusion GPS' bank records. But last month Fusion went to court to try to block the order.
  • It's unclear where the committee's attempt to obtain the records stands, but Levy said the current agreement for Simpson to testify is separate from the court battle over the records.
