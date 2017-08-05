 Trump's "dangerously low" support among his base - Axios
Trump's "dangerously low" support among his base

Automated phone polling by the rising GOP public-affairs firm Firehouse Strategies, along with the data analytics team at 0ptimus, finds Trump's base shrinking among likely midterm voters in the key swing states of Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio (2,901 interviews).

Partner Alex Conant tells me:

  • "Our data shows Trump losing support inside the Republican Party and a noticeable drop in his perceived honesty."
  • "Just 6 months in office, Trump is getting into dangerously low territory in key swing states. Trump's base of support has shrunk from 35.3% of voters who have a 'strongly favorable' view of him in April to only 28.6%."
  • "Notably, much of that erosion is among Republicans: Strongly favorable views among GOP voters dropped from 54.1% to 44.9%, while unfavorable views increased from 20.5% to 27.9%."
  • Why it matters: "Trump cannot take continued GOP support for granted in swing states."

Republicans quietly explore 2020 presidential campaigns

Some of Trump's fellow Republican politicians are already eyeing a potential 2020 presidential bid, the New York Times reports.

From Governor John Kasich's planned visit to New Hampshire to Sens. Ben Sasse and Tom Cotton spending time in Iowa, GOP lawmakers have been quietly exploring what looks like the beginning of a presidential campaign. The Times says Vice President Pence is attending so many political events "Republicans joke that he is acting more like a second-term vice president hoping to clear the field than a No. 2 sworn in a little over six months ago." (Pence's press secretary in a Tweet called the story "ridiculous.")

Bottom line: The so-called "shadow candidates" maintain they're only preparing in case Trump does not run again in 2020, but it also suggests a growing uncertainty about whether Trump is a lasting president. More than 75 Republicans "at every level of the party" expressed to NYT widespread uncertainty that Trump would even be on the 2020 ballot.

Uber's backseat driver

Amid an internally convulsive search for his replacement, Ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick "is looking to stay closely involved in strategic and operational decision-making," per a Financial Times front-pager by Leslie Hook in S.F. (subscription):

  • "Kalanick ... sees himself as a potential partner and regular adviser to the new CEO."
  • "Kalanick has remained involved in Uber since his removal, sitting on the search committee for the new chief executive and keeping close tabs on the business."
  • Why it matters: "That approach could present a challenge for the incoming CEO, who will also have the job of filling a number of vacant positions, including chief financial officer and chief operating officer, and working with new investors."
Anti-sex trafficking bill draws tech industry's ire

A bill aiming to combat sex trafficking has riled up pretty much every corner of the tech industry.

Why? Of course, tech companies aren't in favor of sex trafficking. What's got them panicked is that the proposal could make them liable for what users post on their platforms. That's a death knell for platforms whose entire business models rest on user-generated content (hello, Facebook newsfeed and YouTube). Right now, these sites are shielded from that liability.

  • Lobbying groups for big internet companies have slammed the measure. That includes The Internet Association, the Consumer Technology Association, and the Computer and Communications Industry Association. The startup association Engine is also recruiting people to sign on to a letter expressing concerns with the bill.
  • Advocates on both sides of the aisle are also upset. A letter condemning the bill was signed by think tanks and advocacy groups, from the Tea Party right to the very liberal Demand Progress. They say a "carefully considered reassessment of the law...is perfectly appropriate" but that this doesn't cut it.

Heating up: You've got big, rich companies facing off against powerful lawmakers on an emotionally-charged issue — all the ingredients for a political confrontation. The level of noise internet companies are making on this underscores how big a deal it is for their business. Expect this to heat up as they put more lobbying might against the bill.

The bill: The Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Rob Portman and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, aims to update Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act (DCA), which has provided a "broad layer of immunity" to online entities from being held responsible for "user-generated content" regarding sex trafficking. The bill also allows state law enforcement to take action against individuals or businesses violating federal sex trafficking laws.

The complaints: The tech groups said this bill would harm online freedom of speech, as well as harm legitimate tech companies with "costly and time-consuming lawsuits."

The techies wrote: "The legal ambiguity the amendment creates would have a chilling effect as platforms will err on the side of extreme caution in removing content uploaded by their users, while cutting back on proactive prevention measures."

Sen. Portman and Blumenthal responded: "This bipartisan legislation preserves internet freedom while holding accountable anyone who actively facilitates online sex trafficking of women and children."

Internal threat: terrorism convicts to be released

"Dozens of convicts serving time in U.S. prisons for terrorism-related offenses are due to be released in the next several years," AP's Deb Riechmann writes:
  • "Since the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States ... has imprisoned hundreds of people who joined or helped militant groups. Experts say less attention has been paid to what happens once those prisoners complete their sentences."
  • "Among the incarcerated ... are 380 linked to international terrorism and 83 tied to domestic terrorism. A Congressional Research Service report said 50 'homegrown violent jihadists' were to be released between last January and the end of 2026."
  • Why it matters: Some of those convicted of terrorism-related crimes "are in for life, but the average sentence is 13 years. That means most will walk out of prison with years of freedom ahead."
The Mooch's replacement could be Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller, the Trump senior policy adviser who just tangled on-camera with CNN's Jim Acosta, is under consideration for White House communications director, top Trump sources tell me.

The effort to find a Mooch successor is still in the name-gathering process, and Miller is not the top contender, the sources said.

  • But Steve Bannon likes the idea of Miller for the job, and Miller was the hero of the West Wing after he attacked Acosta as a "cosmopolitan" for his views on immigration.
  • When Miller finished that press briefing, his colleagues high-fived him, according to Sebastian Gorka, a national-security aide who's a favorite of the president's for his over-the-top TV hits.
  • The super-key point: Trump cares primarily about how people perform on TV. He's totally uninterested in the behind-the-scenes, unglamorous planning work of a comms director.
Miller is proudly hardline nationalist, and a favorite of the Trump faithful:

  • As a top aide to then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, Miller was a central player in ginning up opposition to the "Gang of 8" bipartisan effort at immigration reform.
  • He has a "Rainman" ability to recall immigration statistics.
  • When Miller worked in Sessions' office, he was effectively an adjunct of the Breitbart editorial team. He'd work closely with Julia Hahn — then Breitbart's immigration reporter, and now a White House colleague — on stories favoring nationalist immigration positions. A former colleague of Hahn's said Miller "mentored" Hahn.
  • Miller was famous for bugging reporters at all hours with his story pitches, and seemingly had a direct line to Matt Drudge. The running joke was that the Sessions office had a permanent lease on at least one of the prized top-left Drudge links.

Many in the GOP establishment think Miller has been unpersuasive in his few trips to the TV cameras and the briefing room.

  • But Trump has dug the performances, and West Wing insiders thought Acosta looked like a jackass — boosting Miller's stock at a crucial moment.
  • Trump loves nothing more than watching his people berate the "fake news" media on live TV. Gorka was effectively a non-entity, sitting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and working for Bannon (who had to argue hard to save Gorka's job) until he began tearing shreds of CNN anchors.
  • Now Gorka is a Trump favorite — effectively protected while national security adviser H.R. McMaster purges others.
Trump's risky leak war

At an off-camera briefing with Department of Justice officials after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a jihad against leaks yesterday, a reporter asked: "Longstanding DOJ policy is not to prosecute reporters. Are you willing to say today that you will not prosecute reporters for doing their job?"

  • Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein replied: "I'm not going to comment on any hypotheticals. I'm just not going to talk about it."
  • It was an ominous moment for the press, in an era when journalists are more threatened and less trusted than ever.

Focusing on his audience of one, in the Oval Office, Sessions said: "We are taking a stand. This culture of leaking must stop. ... So, today, I have this message for the intelligence community: The Department of Justice is open for business. And I have this warning for would-be leakers: Don't do it."

And the A.G. announced: "[T]he FBI has increased resources devoted to leak cases and created a new counterintelligence unit to manage these cases."

This offensive, despite the appealing politics at first blush, is fraught with risk for Trump. With these investigations in the hands of career FBI agents, they can lead to unexpected places: You could wind up prosecuting a West Wing official, not some deep-state Obama holdover.

  • On The Daily Beast, Betsy Woodruff and Noah Shactman quoted Ron Hosko, former deputy director of the FBI, as saying "these changes could result in prosecution of members of Congress and Hill staffers."
  • Hosko told The Beast that in the past, "the FBI identified members of Congress who leaked classified information, who the Justice Department then declined to prosecute. Agents were often frustrated by this ... Given the attorney general's announcement, ... Congress and Hill staffers may be more likely to face prosecution."
  • When I asked an administration official if the possible ramifications for the Hill had been discussed, the official merely noted that many of the leaks are thought to be coming from there.
  • An Obama leak investigation regarding cyberattacks on Iran led to retired Marine Gen. James "Hoss" Cartwright, a former vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who had been called "Obama's favorite general." He pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and prosecutors had asked for two years in prison. Obama pardoned him three days before leaving office.
  • A senior Obama official told Axios' Jonathan Swan that they regretted their aggressive stance on leaks to Fox News' James Rosen and other media cases: The costs at the senior level outweighed the benefits.

Be smart: Administration officials sound convinced that with their all-base-all-the-time strategy, the politics of this is great for them.

But as an Obama alumnus pointed out to Swan: Can you imagine President Obama saying that Eric Holder, his own attorney general, had taken a "very weak" stand and needed to be "much tougher" on something — and 10 days later, Holder announced just such a crackdown?

My 6 Big Things: Michael Bloomberg on Spanish lessons, sleeping and tech

I chat with industry leaders about their quirks and life hacks for Axios' My 6 Big Things series. This week features Michael Bloomberg on everything from the importance of his daily Spanish lessons to his sleep schedule.

Postal Service power struggle

As the Postal Service racked up $5.6 billion in losses in 2016 alone, Stamps.com — the online retailer that allows users to purchase and print their own postage and shipping labels — has seen an 800% increase in its stock price over the last three years, WashPost notes.

The problem: The Postal Service's losses come from poor business dealings, but those same deals have helped Stamps.com grow. Officials from both services told WashPost their deal is mutually beneficial, "helping win customers away from private sector shipping rivals FedEx and United Parcel Service."

But: Various industry officials who spoke with WashPost anonymously "estimate that the Postal Service could collect $100 million a year more in revenue by reforming or eliminating the discount programs that Stamps.com and some other companies use."

White House delays China trade battle

The real reason the White House delayed a Friday announcement of an investigation into China's "unfair" trade practices was because State Department and United Nations officials warned the announcement could kill the chances of "convincing China to sign on to a U.N. resolution that would impose new sanctions on North Korea," Politico reports.
An administration official close to the matter confirmed the report to Axios on Saturday morning. Axios originally broke the story of the Friday announcement, though administration officials are now dodging questions about the delay by telling news outlets that they never announced anything.
Why this matters: It appears the Trump administration isn't quite ready to give up on its hope that China might help restrain North Korea. In recent weeks, President Trump has told aides he thinks China won't do anything real, and that it's time to get tough with them on trade.
Trump sides with McMaster amid conservative backlash

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been repeatedly attacked the last few weeks, as pro-Trump conservatives aren't convinced his views align with Trump's. But Trump has come to his defense as things got more intense — #FireMcMaster was trending on Twitter and many Russia-linked accounts and conservative websites, like Breitbart, have openly attacked him.

  • "General McMaster and I are working very well together," Trump told NYT in an emailed statement. "He is a good man and very pro-Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country."
  • McMaster has shaken up the National Security Council in the last few weeks, which has enraged pro-Steve Bannon supporters.
  • Bottom line: The attacks against McMaster have actually rallied the White House together — from Jared Kushner to top WH officials, everyone is, more or less, coming to McMaster's defense.
These are some of the most anti-Trump magazine covers

Magazine covers have become notorious for their visual attacks against President Trump. Here's a look at some of the ones with the most anti-Trump covers:

