 A new Washington syndrome: Trumpression - Axios
A new Washington syndrome: Trumpression

AP

I'm not a doctor. But I have noticed a growing number of longtime Washingtonians in a prolonged, deep Trump-induced funk. It's ... Trumpression. The daily challenge to "normal" — normal behavior, normal practices, normal responses — is grinding on people's psyches.
Its symptoms include not only anger or Twitter rage, but a genuine concern for the health of our democracy. This is not a Democratic or media condition.
I see it the eyes of people I have known for years, who now work in the White House. For readers who love Trump, you probably love the shock and change. But the accompanying Trumpression is like nothing I have seen in 30 years of doing this.
Flynn not currently cooperating with Senate Intel over subpoena

Evan Vucci / AP

Trump's ousted National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned over his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, has yet to honor the Senate Intel Committee's subpoena, per the AP.

Quote from Sen. Richard Burr, the top Republican on the committee: "We'll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is."

Context: This comes after reports that Trump asked Comey to drop the Flynn probe, and the news Wednesday evening that Trump's team knew Flynn was under investigation before he came to the White House. There is also currently a grand jury investigation into Flynn's foreign lobbying.

Update: Burr has walked back his statement that Flynn refuses to cooperate: "General Flynn's attorneys have not yet indicated their intentions regarding...the subpoena."

Timeline: Michael Flynn's secret work for Turkey


Andrew Harnik / AP

Michael Flynn's dealings with Turkey has been making headlines again after last night's reports that the Trump transition knew in January that Flynn was under investigation, and that his Turkish interests led him to delay an Obama administration military attack on ISIS.

Why it matters: There's a legal way to lobby for a foreign country, but Flynn didn't play by the rules, which puts him in dangerous legal territory.

Here's how and when Flynn worked for Turkey over the past year:

Last year, Flynn registers as a U.S. lobbyist, but not a foreign agent. He claims he will not receive more than $5,000 for lobbying.

August 9: Michael Flynn sings a contract with a Dutch firm, Inovo BV, which is owned by a Turkish man with close ties to Ankara. Flynn was promised $600K in exchange for three months of work for the Turkish government.

Nov. 8: Flynn publishes a pro-Turkey op-ed on the Hill's website.

Nov. 11: Daily Caller reporter Chuck Ross reports that Flynn's firm had been hired by a Dutch company with ties to Turkey, pointing to Flynn's op-ed at The Hill as a potential example of such work. That Ross story launched the first investigation into Flynn.

Nov. 30: He is first contacted by the Department of Justice's National Security Division for more information. Flynn's contract with Inovo BV ends, and his firm received $530,000 as they had not completed a video they were asked for.

Dec. 1: Flynn terminates his lobbying contract with the Senate, claiming he had received less than $5,000 from Inovo BV.

Jan. 4: Flynn and his lawyers tell the Trump transition team about the DOJ's investigation into his work with Turkey.

January, days before inauguration: Flynn denies Susan Rice's request to sign off on a plan for retaking Raqqa from ISIS. The move was in line with Turkey's interests.

Feb. 13: Flynn resigns from his position as National Security Advisor, after it was discovered that he lied to Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Feb. 14: Trump reportedly asks FBI Director James Comey to let go of the investigation into Flynn.

March 7: Flynn files paperwork at the DOJ, claiming to be a foreign agent and disclosing that he had been paid $500K to work for Turkey's interests last year.

How foreign countries are covering Trump ahead of his visit

Ahead of President Trump's first foreign trip tomorrow, here's how newspapers from the four countries he's visiting are covering the Trump news:

Israel

Jerusalem Post: Analysis: Six reasons trump's visit appears to be jinxed

Haaretz: The Israeli right's love affair with Trump goes from ecstasy to agony

Italy

La Stampa: That "madman" strategy in which Donald Trump tries to defend itself

Il Messaggero: Russiagate, Trump threatens the state prosecution. And Putin defends

Belgium

De Morgen: How Likely is it that Trump is impeached?

De Standaard: Trump sues over 'witch hunt'

Saudi Arabia:

Al-Haya: Trump campaign conducted 18 undisclosed phone calls with the Russians

Al-Watan: Trump anxiously awaits the end of the issue of Russian "interference" in his campaign

Uber debuts its service for the trucking industry

Courtesy Peloton Technology

Uber's bringing its business model to yet another industry: long-haul trucking. The company's service for matching trucking companies and loads is now publicly available via a new mobile app. Once prospective users have signed up and received approval, they can use the app to book services and coordinate payments.

The idea is far from new: startups like Convoy, for example, have already been providing a similar service.

Why it matters: Trucking has long been a target of technology efforts to make it more efficient, ranging from providing better tools for drivers to communicate with the companies, to the development of self-driving trucks, which someday will likely eliminate drivers altogether. Last year Uber acquired Otto, a self-driving truck company, that's now at the center of an ongoing lawsuit from Alphabet. Unfortunately, truck driving is predicted to be one of the first jobs that will be affected by automation.

Climate change is greening Antarctica

Matt Amesbury

The entire Antarctic Peninsula is undergoing "fundamental and widespread" ecological change, a new study finds. Recent research discovered ice melting on the surface across Antarctica - even at higher elevations. Now, scientists have found moss and microbes growing on the continent.
Why it matters: Researchers have known for some time that warming at both of the planet's poles is double (or even triple) that of other parts of the world. A 2016 Arctic Council report warned of large ecological shifts underway in the region. But, until recently, most believed that Antarctica was largely immune to the much higher temperatures. The new research shows that may not be the case.
What they found: In 2013, researchers documented unprecedented growth of microbes and moss at the southern end of the Antarctic Peninsula over the past 50 years. That same research group recently looked at core samples from other parts of the peninsula and found the change was widespread.
Pelosi: Earth should be nervous to share intel with Trump

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

At her weekly press briefing, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel for the federal government's Russia investigation a "good first step," but said an independent special commission is needed to "address the broader vulnerability of our elections."

  • Should foreign nations be nervous to share intel with the U.S.? "Wouldn't you? Wouldn't you be nervous?"
  • On talk of impeachment: Pelosi noted the "enthusiasm" of some members of the Democratic caucus, but brushed aside concerns that Dems might be overplaying their hand politically.
  • Trump's tweets: "Honestly, how did he spell 'witch hunt?'"
Google's plan to make VR a less solitary experience

Screenshot by Axios

While virtual reality lets you go to Mars, attend a sporting event or concert or tour a refugee camp, it is often a pretty lonely journey limited to the one person wearing a headset. Google hopes to change this.

At its I/O conference on Thursday the company announced a few new ways it is making virtual and augmented reality efforts a more social experience.

Among its announcements:

  • The ability to use Google Cast to simultaneously share what you are seeing on VR headset with others on a nearby TV.
  • An option to share screenshots or short videos from a VR experience on social media or via messaging.
  • An update to YouTube VR that will let people gather together in a virtual room to watch a YouTube video together and chat.
Also: Google detailed the next version of its Daydream software, known as Euphrades, will support standalone VR headsets from partners. The first two, from HTC and Lenovo, are due out at the end of this year. Meanwhile, on the augmented reality front, the next Project Tango-capable phone, the ZenFone AR, is coming from Asus and will be sold by Verizon starting this summer. And it is finally bringing its Chrome browser into VR later this year.

Paul Ryan: "It was perfectly appropriate" to appoint Special Counsel

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that "it was perfectly appropriate" for Deputy AG Rod Rosentstein to appoint a Special Counsel in the Russia investigation. Just yesterday he said the three ongoing Russia investigations are enough.

  • On whether Trump scandals are slowing down the political agenda: "It's always nice to have less drama" said Ryan, but Congress can "walk and chew gum" at the same time.
  • Would the GOP be better off with Pence as president? "I'm not even going to give credence to that."
  • "Our goal for tax reform is calendar year 2017... I feel very confident we can meet this goal."
FCC moves ahead with plan to scrap net neutrality rules

Robin Groulx / Axios

The long-anticipated rollback of net neutrality rules has officially begun. The FCC voted along party lines on Thursday to formally consider Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to scrap the legal foundation for the rules and to ask the public for comments on the future of prohibitions on blocking, throttling and paid prioritization.

Why it matters: This is the next step in the decade-long political fight over how to regulate the networks that have redefined politics, culture and the economy. Silicon Valley and telecom giants have opposing views of how web traffic should be treated on the way to reaching consumers — an increasing issue now that digital content is supplanting nearly every other format. The FCC has already been flooded with heated comments from both sides of the battle.

What's next:

  • The FCC will take comments from the public about the proposal, setting up a final vote that Pai has said he hopes will come later this year. That could be complicated if Democrat Mignon Clyburn leaves the commission when her term ends in June. With only two members, the commission would lack a quorum.
  • Expect significant pushback from Democratic lawmakers and progressive groups, who were out in force protesting the proposal before Thursday's FCC meeting.
  • Congressional Republicans hope today's vote will push their Democratic colleagues to make a legislative deal on the issue — but right now, that seems unlikely.
Mnuchin claims 3% growth potential if taxes overhauled

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee Thursday that a goal of 3% growth is achievable for the country if America's tax system and regulations are changed, per the AP. This is his first appearance before the committee since his swearing in.

Put that in perspective: The difference between 2% and 3% growth is trillions of dollars over 10 years, per Mnuchin.

More juice: Mnuchin says he's got 100 bodies working on tax system reform and that they're working on far more than just undoing the Dodd-Frank Act. Reforms are going to focus on providing relief to community banks, he said.

States to Trump: Keep the ACA insurance subsidies flowing

Cathy Bussewitz / AP

Here's a twist in the push to stabilize the Affordable Care Act's insurance exchanges: The National Association of Insurance Commissioners has sent a letter to President Trump's administration that asks for the quick, continued funding of the cost-sharing reduction subsidies that help lower out-of-pocket costs for low-income people.

Why this matters: Trump and congressional Republicans love to tout the rights of states. And now the group representing the leaders of state insurance departments is urging them to keep the subsidies they have threatened to cut off. This puts Republicans in a spot where they either swallow their pride and fund an ACA program, or they selectively ignore the requests of a group that makes up the foundation of their policymaking.

An 18-wheeler is the fastest way to ship data to the cloud

Amazon / screenshot

The fastest way to send ever-increasing quantities of data to the cloud isn't via an internet connection — it's actually much faster to transmit it by an 18-wheel truck, WIRED reports.

Why it matters: The next computing frontiers, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, not only require a ton of data to work, their processes also create hoards of new data that have to be stored somewhere. While broadband connections are getting faster, they still don't have the capacity (in most cases) to efficiently beam terabytes of data to the cloud.

The Amazon effect: The tech giant wanted to make it easier to store these troves of data with Amazon Web Services, so last year it rolled out trucks known as "Snowmobiles" that would transport data to an Amazon data center, rather than rely on a web connection that might take months or years to upload data. WIRED recounts how a satellite imaging company, DigitalGlobe, is using the trucks to transport 17 years worth of high-resolution satellite images of earth — amounting to 100 petabytes — to Amazon data centers.

