Trump's China trade bust

Neil Irwin
Expand chart
Credit: Axios Visuals. Source: Peterson Institute for International Economics

It was only two years ago that former President Trump struck a mega trade deal with China, containing commitments by the Chinese to purchase vast sums of American exports. So how's it going?

The big picture: U.S. exports to China have only been 57% of what was pledged as part of the deal, below levels before the trade war even began, according to calculations by Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

By the numbers: Bown finds

  • Under the deal, China was to buy $274.5 billion in American goods and services covered by the deal in 2021.
  • The actual number: $154.5 billion.

The bottom line: "President Trump's trade war and phase one agreement did little to change China's economic policymaking," Brown writes.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on Feb. 10th as part of the Axios Capital newsletter.

Go deeper

Axios
24 mins ago - World

Poland opens border to Americans leaving Ukraine

U.S. Army soldiers and military vehicles exit a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft at Jasionka Rzeszow Airport on Feb. 6 in Rzeszow, Poland. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

Poland has opened its borders to Americans leaving Ukraine by land without advance approval, the State Department said on Saturday, as it encouraged U.S. citizens to "depart immediately."

State of play: The Biden administration announced on Friday it would deploy several thousand troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to Poland to bolster NATO defenses. They are also expected to aid in evacuating Americans.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Hollywood’s hometown Super Bowl

Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — This year's Super Bowl, taking place in Los Angeles for the first time since 1993, has brought Hollywood back to life.

Why it matters: After two years of movie delays and muted award shows, Tinseltown was desperate for a comeback.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Russell Contreras
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cherokee Nation wants info on Black descendants linked to slavery

A sign marking the Cherokee Nation's capitol in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

One of the nation's largest Native American tribes is searching for family stories connected to formerly enslaved Black people once owned by tribal members.

The big picture: Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. told Axios it was wrong for Cherokees to once participate in slavery and the tribe wants to fix history by acknowledging Black descendants.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

