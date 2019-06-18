The Trump administration's proposed tariffs on Chinese goods could starkly impact the printing industry, and lead to a shortage of Bibles and children's books, reports Bloomberg.

Why it matters: The $300 billion tariffs on Chinese goods includes printed materials and would make it difficult to afford printing some formats of the Bible, raise prices and lead to a shortage affecting the Christian bookseller market. Chinese manufacturers also use non-toxic and waterproof material for children's books, and it could be challenging for publishers to achieve that same quality for comparable prices elsewhere, per Bloomberg.