Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Trump's China tariffs could lead to a Bible tax

Group of people reading the Bible
Photo: fstop123/Getty Images

The Trump administration's proposed tariffs on Chinese goods could starkly impact the printing industry, and lead to a shortage of Bibles and children's books, reports Bloomberg.

Why it matters: The $300 billion tariffs on Chinese goods includes printed materials and would make it difficult to afford printing some formats of the Bible, raise prices and lead to a shortage affecting the Christian bookseller market. Chinese manufacturers also use non-toxic and waterproof material for children's books, and it could be challenging for publishers to achieve that same quality for comparable prices elsewhere, per Bloomberg.

“If tariffs are imposed, there will be fewer books available to American kids,”
— Daniel Reynolds, CEO of Workman Publishing Co., per Bloomberg

Go deeper: Trump is wrong on how China tariffs work

Trump tariffs