Trump's business dealings raise security concerns, too

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Even before the recent New York Times bombshell on Trump's taxes, the president's financial entanglements raised the specter of foreign influence.

The big picture: Although Trump has said he turned over day-to-day management of the Trump Organization to his two sons, he hasn't divested from any of his businesses. Revelations from the Times report add to concerns that this state of affairs is shaping elements of Trump's foreign policy.

Catch up quick: National security questions have been raised about:

What's new: The Times report deepens and substantiates this picture, showing that in the president’s first two years in office, "his revenue from abroad totaled $73 million," including "$3 million from the Philippines, $2.3 million from India and $1 million from Turkey" in revenue from licensing deals.

  • It also shows that, in the past, the Trump Organization made over $5 million in a botched hotel deal in Azerbaijan — a project spearheaded by a family with links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard — and $3 million on a licensing deal for a hotel in the United Arab Emirates.

Trump's business interests in the Philippines, Turkey and India also cloud the relationship between the U.S. and these countries, says Polymeropoulos.

  • "[Philippine President Rodrigo] Duterte and [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan at times act inimical to U.S. interests, yet Trump barely pushes back. And we have tilted decisively toward India under the Trump administration."
  • Even if these policy choices are entirely divorced from Trump’s personal finances, says Polymeropoulos, the “bottom line is that the income just makes anything that happens suspect."

What's next: The post-presidency briefings that will be available to Trump will, among other types of key data, contain highly sensitive economic intelligence, says Wise. "It will give him extraordinary advantages over other competitors."

Sep 29, 2020 - Economy & Business

NYT: Trump made $427 million from NBC's "The Apprentice"

Donald Trump Jr., President Trump and Ivanka Trump during "The Apprentice" Season 6 Finale at The Hollywood Bowl at Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

President Trump made more than $427 million from "The Apprentice" and licensing deals related to the long-running NBC reality-TV show, the New York Times alleges in its latest report on his tax returns.

Why it matters: The show that ended in 2017 saw Trump become a household name as a real estate mogul, enhancing his political profile. He invested tens of millions in businesses, largely golf courses, during his time on "The Apprentice," per the Times, which cited documents showing huge losses in the years leading up to his presidential candidacy. Trump has said the NYT reporting is "fake news."

Editor's note: NBC is an investor in Axios and Andy Lack, chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, is a member of the Axios board of directors.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Sep 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Pro-Trump super PAC launches $40M ad blitz in sprint to election

Screengrab of an ad, courtesy of America First Action.

America First Action, the biggest pro-Trump super PAC, is spending another $40 million on economy-focused ads in key states ahead of November, including a new targeted campaign in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Why it matters: It shows Republicans remain concerned about Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and even Georgia — all states Trump won in 2016.

Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
Sep 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How Trump, Biden plan to score at Tuesday's debate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump has been practicing with flashcards and prepping with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before Tuesday's presidential debate.

Behind the scenes: Top aides tell Axios he's been testing his attacks on the campaign trail for weeks, seeing what ignites his crowds or falls flat. One of the biggest themes Trump plans to drive home is his "tough guy" persona, which advisers see as an advantage with voters in key states.

