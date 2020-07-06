There is an 89-point difference between the rate at which Republicans and Democrats approve of President Trump, the largest gap in Gallup's history, according to a poll out Monday.

By the numbers: 38% of all Americans approve of the job Trump is doing, the poll indicates. That number is 91% for Republicans and only 2% for Democrats. The difference surpasses the previous record of 87%, which was recorded in late January and early February polls around the time of the Senate impeachment trial.

Trump's approval rating moved just 1% from the May 28-June 4 poll, but his rating improved among Republicans, from 85% to 91%. It dropped among independents, from 39% to 33%, and among Democrats, from 5% to 2%.

The big picture: Trump's approval in the poll has dropped since nationwide protests against racism and police brutality began in June. He tied his personal best at 49% in early May.

Methodology: The Gallup poll surveyed a random sample of 1,016 adults in all 50 states and the District of Columbia from June 8-30. It has a margin of error of ±4%.