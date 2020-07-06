2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's Gallup approval rating has record 89-point partisan gap

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

There is an 89-point difference between the rate at which Republicans and Democrats approve of President Trump, the largest gap in Gallup's history, according to a poll out Monday.

By the numbers: 38% of all Americans approve of the job Trump is doing, the poll indicates. That number is 91% for Republicans and only 2% for Democrats. The difference surpasses the previous record of 87%, which was recorded in late January and early February polls around the time of the Senate impeachment trial.

  • Trump's approval rating moved just 1% from the May 28-June 4 poll, but his rating improved among Republicans, from 85% to 91%. It dropped among independents, from 39% to 33%, and among Democrats, from 5% to 2%.

The big picture: Trump's approval in the poll has dropped since nationwide protests against racism and police brutality began in June. He tied his personal best at 49% in early May.

Methodology: The Gallup poll surveyed a random sample of 1,016 adults in all 50 states and the District of Columbia from June 8-30. It has a margin of error of ±4%.

Axios
Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 11,495,412 — Total deaths: 535,185 — Total recoveries — 6,217,763Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 2,897,613 — Total deaths: 129,953 — Total recoveries: 906,763 — Total tested: 35,512,916Map.
  3. Public health: Case growth outpacing testing in hotspots — Medical community urges public to wear masks.
  4. States: Texas hospitals in danger of being overwhelmed amid surge.
  5. Politics: Meadows says Trump "is right" to claim 99% of coronavirus cases are "harmless."
Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Court orders temporary shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline

Protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline in San Francisco in 2017. Photo: Joel Angel Juarez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A federal judge ordered Monday the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline — a project at the heart of battles over oil-and-gas infrastructure — while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a new environmental analysis.

Why it matters: The latest twist in the years-long fight over the pipeline is a defeat for the White House agenda of advancing fossil fuel projects and a win for Native Americans and environmentalists who oppose the project

Dan Primack
2 hours ago - Technology

Tensions between tech industry and tech media boil over

The New York Times building. Photo: Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Tensions between tech and tech media hit a boiling point over the weekend, in the latest fraying of a once-cozy relationship.

The shortest version is that New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz tweeted out some screenshots from the public Instagram of Away CEO Steph Korey, in which she criticized media coverage of her company.

