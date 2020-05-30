Zuckerberg says Trump’s “shooting” tweet didn’t violate Facebook’s rules

Facebook did not remove President Trump's threat to send the National Guard to Minneapolis because the company's policy on inciting violence allows discussion on state use of force, CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained in a post on Friday.

The big picture: Zuckerberg's statement comes on the heels of leaked internal criticism from Facebook employees over how the company handled Trump's posts about the Minneapolis protests and his unsubstantiated claims on mail-in ballots — both of which Twitter has now taken action on.

Twitter tagged Trump's statement as a violation of its rules on violence, which Zuckerberg took a jab at.

"Unlike Twitter, we do not have a policy of putting a warning in front of posts that may incite violence because we believe that if a post incites violence, it should be removed regardless of whether it is newsworthy, even if it comes from a politician."

What else he's saying: "Although the post had a troubling historical reference, we decided to leave it up because the National Guard references meant we read it as a warning about state action, and we think people need to know if the government is planning to deploy force," Zuckerberg writes.

"Our policy around incitement of violence allows discussion around state use of force, although I think today's situation raises important questions about what potential limits of that discussion should be," he added.

Zuckerberg points out that Trump qualified his first tweet by saying he meant "looting leads to shooting," which he said he did not want to happen.

What they're saying: Top public comments on Zuckerberg's post lauded him with praise for explaining his position as well as criticism and accusations of Facebook spreading misinformation.

