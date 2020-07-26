1 hour ago - Sports

Trump says he will no longer throw out first pitch at Yankees game next month

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Sunday that he will no longer be able to throw out the opening pitch for the New York Yankees on Aug. 15 because of his "strong focus" on the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Unlike past presidents, Trump has never thrown out a first pitch while in office. The Yankees' decision to invite Trump had prompted backlash among some New York elected politicians.

  • Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: "After CONDEMNING racism, the next step isn’t inviting it to your pitcher’s mound. To the players that knelt for the BLM movement, we applaud you. To the execs that have aligned with hatred, you are on the wrong side of history and morality."
  • Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. tweeted that he was "shocked and outraged" by the decision: "On June 8, the Yankees released a statement that in part read: “Black lives matter." ... By inviting President Trump to throw out the first pitch, they are blatantly demonstrating that their pronouncements are cynical and devoid of genuine meaning."

What he's saying: "Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the Yankees on August 15th," Trump tweeted. "We will make it later in the season!"

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 16,151,790 — Total deaths: 646,996 — Total recoveries — 9,303,358Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5p.m. ET: 4,222,841 — Total deaths: 146,788 — Total recoveries: 1,279,414 — Total tested: 50,635,683Map.
  3. World: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus.
  4. Health: Ex-CDC head: Total tests conducted is a "useless number" if results are delayed — Trump testing czar concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long.
  5. Congress: Pelosi rules out liability protections for employers of "essential workers" — White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

16 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: COVID Tracking Project and state health department data compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti and Naema Ahmed/Axios

16 states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. Eight states surpassed records set the previous week.

The big picture: California has topped Florida and New York in reporting the most cases of any state in the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge for final time

The body of the late Rep. John Lewis was transported Sunday across the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., where the civil rights icon first helped lead a march for voting rights in 1965.

Why it matters: The march, in which Lewis and other activists were beaten by police officers who attacked them with clubs, became known as "Bloody Sunday" and was a critical turning point in the civil rights movement. The event helped lead to the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow