14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Xi accepts, while Trump rejects, invite to address WHO

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump declined an invitation to address a virtual gathering of the World Health Organization, which proceeded today with addresses from several world leaders but only a blistering rebuke from the U.S.

The big picture: A source familiar with Trump's thinking said he has no interest in doing anything with the WHO right now. Trump has excoriated the WHO, saying it's kowtowing to China, and he's frozen U.S. funding for the global health agency.

Behind the scenes: The WHO extended an invitation earlier this month for Trump to speak at Monday's virtual gathering of the World Health Assembly, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Trump rejected the invitation. He delivered his rejection to the WHO leadership through the U.S. Mission in Geneva, according to these sources.

  • The WHO invited both China's President Xi Jinping and Trump to give speeches to the "high-level welcome session" of the annual global health meeting, according to one of the sources.
  • "The WHO wanted to bring these two leaders together, the biggest economies in the world, at a time when they are being cold to each other, and try to create some sense of solidarity," the source said.

Xi accepted the invitation. China's president delivered a virtual speech in which he pledged $2 billion in coronavirus aid to the worldwide response. Other world leaders who addressed today's gathering included Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron.

The U.S.' only contribution was a short and brutal one.

  • Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar gave a blistering speech attacking the WHO. Azar said the WHO failed to obtain the information the world needed about COVID-19, "and that failure cost many lives."
  • Azar added: "We saw that WHO failed at its core mission of information-sharing and transparency when member states do not act in good faith. This cannot ever happen again. The status quo is intolerable. WHO must change and it must become far more transparent and far more accountable."

Between the lines: China has faced persistent questions for its early cover-up of the virus' outbreak in Wuhan, including the arrest of doctors and censorship of references to the disease on Chinese social media.

  • But critics of America's position say the Trump administration — through its abandonment of the WHO — is retreating from global leadership during a time of crisis. And in so doing, ceding the opportunity to influence the global health security agenda during a once-in-a-century pandemic.
  • These critics also say that Trump is trying to use China and the WHO to deflect from his own early failures to respond to COVID-19.

What they're saying: A senior White House official responded to this reporting by saying:

  • "If the WHO had done its job, and not enabled China’s refusal to be transparent, the world would likely be in a very different place right now. Now is the time for answers and transparency, not a photo opportunity aimed at conveying a false sense of solidarity."

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 4,758,937 — Total deaths: 316,277 — Total recoveries — 1,754,891Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,491,547 — Total deaths: 89,666 — Total recoveries: 272,265 — Total tested: 11,499,203Map.
  3. Public health: Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows initial immune response.
  4. Business: Uber to cut 3,000 more jobs and close dozens of offices — Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says "there's no limit" to coronavirus stimulus response.
  5. Federal government: Trump is leaning toward keeping total funding cut to the WHO — Why Deborah Birx is the White House's real power doctor.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Misery at the mall and the future of retail.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats say ousted State Department watchdog was probing Saudi arms sales

Steve Linick. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Monday that Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general who President Trump moved to fire last week, was investigating the administration's effort to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval.

Why it matters: Engel and Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) have announced an investigation into Trump's ouster of Linick, the fourth inspector general the president has sought to remove in six weeks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr: Review of Russia probe unlikely to lead to prosecution of Obama or Biden

Attorney General William Barr said at a press conference Monday that he does not expect the Justice Department's review of the origins of the Russia probe to lead to the criminal prosecution of former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Why it matters: President Trump has tweeted hundreds of times over the past week about "Obamagate" — an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that the Russia investigation was a political hit job ordered by Obama. He has called it the "biggest political crime in American history, by far!"

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy