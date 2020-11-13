Trump wins North Carolina

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Trump campaigning in North Carolina. Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
President Trump has won North Carolina, an important swing state in the race for the White House, AP projects.
The big picture: The call comes a week and a half after Election Day. North Carolina carries 15 electoral votes, giving Trump a total of 232 as of Friday. He won North Carolina by 3.6% in 2016. Sen. Thom Tillis (R) won re-election against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, AP projected earlier this week.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.