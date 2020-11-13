Trump wins North Carolina

President Trump has won North Carolina, an important swing state in the race for the White House, AP projects.

The big picture: The call comes a week and a half after Election Day. North Carolina carries 15 electoral votes, giving Trump a total of 232 as of Friday. He won North Carolina by 3.6% in 2016. Sen. Thom Tillis (R) won re-election against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, AP projected earlier this week.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.