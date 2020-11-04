Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

How Trump wins, even if he loses

President Trump may have solidified his control over the Republican Party — even if he doesn't pull out a victory over Joe Biden — by expanding the GOP electorate and helping to reverse some 2016 Congressional losses.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: The Associated Press projected on Wednesday afternoon that Biden flipped the key Rust Belt battleground of Wisconsin — so the final outcome is coming down to five battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, where the results could depend on the slow count of early and mail ballots.

Fadel Allassan
Politics & Policy

Biden wins Wisconsin, AP projects

Joe Biden. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Joe Biden has won the state of Wisconsin, a key swing state in the race for the presidency, AP projects.

Why it matters: Biden's flip of the state's 10 electoral votes further narrows President Trump's potential paths to victory — and bodes well for the former vice president's prospects in the outstanding Rust Belt battlegrounds of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
Politics & Policy

Win or lose, Trump will maintain his almighty grip over Republicans

President Trump speaks in the East Room early this morning. Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Win or lose, President Trump will emerge more powerful than ever inside the GOP, by defying expectations for himself and lifting fellow Republicans to surprise victories in the House and Senate.

Why it matters: Trump enjoyed an almost messianic hold on Republicans before the election. Now, he looks like a prophet again, against the doomsday projections for his candidacy and his party’s congressional hopes.

