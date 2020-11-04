The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: The Associated Press projected on Wednesday afternoon that Biden flipped the key Rust Belt battleground of Wisconsin — so the final outcome is coming down to five battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, where the results could depend on the slow count of early and mail ballots.