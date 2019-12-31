Trump Winery fires 7 undocumented workers a year after Washington Post report

Supervisors at Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Va., fired at least seven undocumented workers on Monday because of their immigration status, nearly a year after it was revealed they work there, the Washington Post reports.
The big picture: Two of the fired workers told the Post they thought the company waited until after the yearly grape harvest to take advantage of them during the busy season, which involved 60-hour weeks and overnight shifts.
- The firings came about 11 months after the Trump Organization first began firing undocumented workers at its various properties, per the Post.
- “They didn’t make this decision in the summer because they needed us a lot then,” said Omar Miranda, one of the fired employees.
What they're saying: “He waits until the fields are tended, grapes picked, wine made. He then discards them like a used paper bag. Happy New Year. You’re fired," Anibal Romero, an immigration lawyer who represents a number of Trump's undocumented former employees, told the Post.
- The Trump Organization did not provide the Post with a comment about the firings.
