Homeland Security Chief calls on Trump to condemn violence by his supporters

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Photo: GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf condemned the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Thursday, describing the events as "tragic and sickening" in a statement.
What he's saying: "We now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends," Wolf said. "This is unacceptable. These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday."
- "After a challenging and saddening 2020, it’s time for every American to respect each other and the rule of law in 2021."
- The condemnation comes as the FBI has asked for public help in identifying people who took part in the insurrection.
Worth noting: Wolf said he would remain in his position until the end of the administration to ensure an orderly transition to his replacement.