Homeland Security Chief calls on Trump to condemn violence by his supporters

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf condemned the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Thursday, describing the events as "tragic and sickening" in a statement.

What he's saying: "We now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends," Wolf said. "This is unacceptable. These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday."

"After a challenging and saddening 2020, it’s time for every American to respect each other and the rule of law in 2021."

The condemnation comes as the FBI has asked for public help in identifying people who took part in the insurrection.

Worth noting: Wolf said he would remain in his position until the end of the administration to ensure an orderly transition to his replacement.