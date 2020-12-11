Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Aides try to save Trump from himself

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some of President Trump's advisers are trying to convince him that if he vetoes a defense reauthorization bill that could pass Friday, his fellow Republicans won't sustain it and he'll risk losing credibility with the troops, sources with direct knowledge of the conversations tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: In private conversations, Trump seems to believe Republicans would ultimately bend to his will and support a veto. He argues the bill needs a provision repealing protections for social media companies, but several confidants have tried to persuade him his fellow Republicans don't agree.

One argument made to the president: You have a legacy of rebuilding the military by increasing its budgets. Don't be remembered for trying — and embarrassingly failing — to veto your last big defense bill, the sources said.

  • Another message: While you're trying to hold Republicans together for your election challenges, is it really a good idea to poke them in the eye?

The fallout: The arguments don't seem to be working. On Thursday, Trump poked Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Jim Inhofe by announcing a foreign policy decision related to Morocco that Inhofe had made very clear he opposed, and was personal to him.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Some GOP senators may stall Biden confirmations

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Some Senate Republicans are refusing to commit to confirmation hearings or votes for Joe Biden's Cabinet picks while election challenges from President Trump and others continue to play out.

Why it matters: The foot-dragging could prevent the president-elect from having key team members in place on Day One — just six weeks from today.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
11 hours ago - World

Morocco to normalize ties with Israel in deal with Trump over Western Sahara

Trump and Netanyahu at the signing of the Abraham Accords. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Morocco has agreed to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, President Trump announced on Thursday. The Moroccan decision comes as part of a deal that includes U.S. recognition of the disputed territory of Western Sahara as part of Morocco.

Why it matters: Morocco is the fourth Arab country to move toward normalization with Israel in the last four months as part of the Trump administration's "Abraham Accords" initiative. But the deal also involves a change in long-standing U.S. policy with just six weeks left in Trump's term.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Kadia Goba
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The new Bernie Bros

Photo: Kadia Goba

The stimulus' strangest Senate bedfellows? Maybe Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley.

Driving the news: The push for cash payments as part of more COVID-19 relief has forged an unlikely alliance between the Vermont liberal, 79, and Missouri conservative, 40.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow