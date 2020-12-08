Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Moderna, Pfizer decline WH invitation for COVID-19 "vaccine summit"

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is hosting a "vaccine summit" on Tuesday that will include President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, pharmacies and logistics companies, but not any vaccine manufacturer representatives.

The big picture: Moderna and Pfizer declined the White House’s invitation, Stat News first reported. But a senior administration official said Monday that the administration ultimately deemed the vaccine manufacturers presence “not appropriate” due to their pending EUA applications.

Why it matters: The summit takes place just two days before the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is scheduled to review Pfizer's data and decide whether to approve the vaccine for emergency use authorization. Moderna is expected to be reviewed in the coming weeks.

Details:

  • The summit will have select governors and health officials, including the FDA's Peter Marks, so Americans can better understand the vaccine approval and distribution process on a federal and state level, the White House said.
  • Trump will also sign an executive order reinforcing Americans' guarantee to the vaccine.

Between the lines: Much of this event is a PR stunt from the White House, which is still reeling over Pfizer and Moderna making their vaccine announcements after the election.

Go deeper

Sam Baker
17 hours ago - Health

Azar: Vaccine will be available to all by mid-2021

Every American will be able to get a coronavirus vaccine by the second quarter of 2021, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in an interview for "Axios on HBO."

Why it matters: As cases, hospitalizations and deaths keep climbing higher, a vaccine seems to be the only chance the U.S. will have to arrest this pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Hospitals across the U.S. reach breaking pointVaccine chief: U.S. could see "significant decrease" in COVID-19 deaths by end of January.
  2. Politics: Giuliani has tested positive for COVID, Trump says — Biden unveils picks for key health positions.
  3. Vaccine: Initial COVID vaccine supply 10% of original government promise — An alarming number of Americans would reject a COVID vaccine — Azar: Vaccine will be available to all by mid-2021.
  4. World: U.S. sets new coronavirus records while Europe bends the curve — India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine.
  5. Business: CEO confidence soars above pre-pandemic levels.
  6. 🎧Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci's "wear a mask" call tops the 2020 "Yale Book of Quotations"

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arriving at a June Senate hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

NAID director Anthony Fauci's appeal to Americans to "wear a mask" during the pandemic to prevent COVID-19 is the top quote of the year in The Yale Book of Quotations, per AP.

Driving the news: Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the Yale Law School who chooses quotes for the Yale Law School librarian's list first published in 2006, has said he picks ones that are famous or revealing of the spirit of the times — not necessarily eloquent or admirable.

Top 10 list (1 min. read)Arrow

