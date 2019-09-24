President Trump used his address before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to denounce "globalists" and "socialists" while taking aim at China, Iran and Venezuela.

Between the lines: The shock factor has mostly worn off — including for the president himself, who was expressionless and spoke in monotone for most of the speech — but Trump's decision to once again use the world’s biggest diplomatic gathering to promote nationalism is notable. So, too, was Trump’s hawkish tone on China.