While speaking to reporters at the UN General Assembly gathering on Monday, President Trump doubled down on claims that he was right to discuss Joe Biden and his son during a July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"If you don't talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt? One of the reasons [Zelensky] got elected is he was going to stop corruption. So it's very important that on occasion you speak to somebody about corruption. Very important.”

Why it matters: There is no evidence for Trump and Rudy Giuliani's claims that Biden pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor because he was investigating his son, according to a New York Times fact-check. Trump has denied that there was "quid pro quo" involved in his conversation with Zelensky, but he seemed to suggest in his comments Monday that he would not provide foreign aid to a country that is "corrupt."