Twitter labels Trump tweet of "racist baby" as manipulated media

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Twitter labeled a video posted by President Trump of a black toddler and a white toddler — edited with a fake chyron that read "terrified todler runs from racist baby" — as "manipulated media" on Thursday night.

Why it matters, via Axios' Ina Fried: Although Twitter's label on the tweet is weaker than two other recent moves, it is sure to irk the president, who has already criticized Twitter and issued an executive order seeking to limit the legal shield protecting social media companies.

After years of failing to take action against Trump's tweets, this is the third time in recent weeks that Twitter has acted against the president's tweets.

  • The first time, the company added a fact-check to a Trump tweet that misstated how California was handling its mail-in voting.
  • A few days later, Twitter both labeled and limited promotion of a tweet regarding the Minnesota protests that the social media site found to be glorifying violence.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Kyle Daly: Twitter seems to be growing more comfortable with checking Trump after years of being criticized for holding him to different standards than other users.

  • That’s despite the company's first move to flag his tweets last month appearing to trigger an executive order aimed at undermining legal protections that social media companies say are vital to their existence.

Driving the news: Facebook separately took down Trump campaign ads Thursday that labeled antifa with a symbol the Nazis used for political dissenters.

Twitter adds ability to record audio in tweets

Photo: Twitter

Twitter said Wednesday that it will add voice messages to tweets — allowing up to 140 seconds of audio.

Why it matters: Twitter is already the go-to platform for breaking news in the U.S. and often around the world. Voice Tweets will add a new dimension to breaking news for the site, as users can record what's happening around them or record their thoughts and reflections immediately and post them as events unfold.

Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads with symbol once used by Nazis

Screenshot: Axios

Facebook has taken down an ad from the Trump campaign that went after antifa and leftist groups with a prominent display of an inverted red triangle in a black outline, a symbol the Nazis used for political dissenters.

Why it matters: Facebook has given politicians and campaigns wide latitude in what they say on its platform, but this appears to have been a step too far.

