Trump tweets video of media covering Hunter Biden and claims media not covering Hunter Biden

In a string of Saturday morning tweets, President Trump responded to claims that Ukraine is at the center of a whistleblower's complaint, describing the "Ukraine Witch Hunt" as a cover-up for former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Reality check: Trump claims Biden attempted to pressure the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor who investigated an oil company tied to Biden's son, Hunter. But it's unclear that there's a reasonable case to launch a formal investigation, JustSecurity noted earlier this month.