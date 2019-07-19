President Trump lashed out at New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman in a series of Friday tweets, calling him "a weak and pathetic sort of guy" in response to a column titled "Trump’s Going to Get Re-elected, Isn’t He?"

"Thomas 'the Chin' Friedman, a weak and pathetic sort of guy, writes columns for The New York Times in between rounds of his favorite game, golf. Two weeks ago, while speaking to a friend on his cell phone, I unfortunately ended up speaking to Friedman. ... Really Nasty to me in his average I.Q. Columns, kissed my a.. on the call. Phony!"

The big picture: Friedman's piece, published on Tuesday, calls Trump a "racist, divisive, climate-change-denying, woman-abusing jerk" and argues that the Democratic Party should promote its "pro-growth," business-friendly sensibilities in order to defeat him in 2020.

Go deeper: Trump praises "Fox & Friends," blasts "Morning Joe" and CNN