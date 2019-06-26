President Trump railed against Megan Rapinoe, a co-captain of the U.S. women's national soccer team, in a series of Wednesday tweets after she said she wouldn't go to the White House should the team win the Women's World Cup.

"Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

The backdrop: Trump criticized Rapinoe earlier this week for not singing along to the national anthem before the start of World Cup matches during an interview with The Hill. She also kneeled during the national anthem before U.S. national team friendlies in 2016 in solidarity with the NFL's Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled to protest police brutality against African Americans, before the U.S. Soccer Federation enacted a rule requiring players to "stand respectfully."

Go deeper: Trump floats season suspension for NFL players protesting anthem